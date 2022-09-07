ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Multiple PA Dunkin’ locations violated child labor laws; Department of Labor

By Kaylee Fuller
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3ZRc_0hkkhCVT00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Dunkin’ locations in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws involving 39 minors, according to the Department of Labor.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, a federal investigation found that a Dunkin’ franchisee violated child labor laws when it allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of permissible hours at three locations in Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

Bed Bath & Beyond names interim CFO, but struggles remain

These violations involved a total of 39 minors who worked at the Dunkin’ locations in Hershey, located at 605 Park Ave.; in Hummelstown, located at 233 Hershey Road; and in Palmyra, located at 101 N. Larkspur Drive.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC permitted 14- and 15-year-old employees to:

  • Work more than three hours a day on a school day
  • Work past 7 p.m. on a school night
  • Work more than 18 hours a week during a regular school week
  • Work more than eight hours on a non-school day
  • Work past 9 p.m. during summer break

These actions violated the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Akshar Ashish LLC agreed to enter into an enhanced compliance agreement with the division to ensure future compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act. As part of the agreement, the employer paid a civil money penalty, totaling $24,332. The employer also agreed to the following:

  • Conduct child labor training with supervisors and managers
  • Provide relevant child labor publications to minors, parents and guardians of minors under the age of 16, supervisors and managers
  • Establish an internal phone number for employees to report anonymous child labor violations
  • Implement different colored name tags for minors
  • Place signage and stop stickers on hazardous materials

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Employers who choose to hire young workers have a legal responsibility to know and abide by the federal laws that govern their employment. These obligations include ensuring minors only work during permitted hours, so employment does not interfere with their education, health and well-being,” said Wage and Hour District Director Alfonso Gristina in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second operator, Priority Healthcare. Contract details were not […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Dauphin County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Dauphin, PA
Hershey, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Palmyra, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Government
Dauphin County, PA
Society
Lebanon County, PA
Government
Lebanon County, PA
Business
County
Dauphin County, PA
Hershey, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Hershey, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Hershey, PA
Society
City
Hummelstown, PA
Hummelstown, PA
Business
Lebanon County, PA
Society
Hummelstown, PA
Government
WTAJ

Gov Wolf: Free breakfast program coming to Pa schools

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a free breakfast program for 1.7 million children across Pennsylvania schools. The $21.5 million plan will provide free school breakfast to students across the state throughout the 2022-23 school year. The program is set to begin on Oct. 1. “It is completely unacceptable for a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Deal reached with strikers at 4 Pennsylvania nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Workers at four Pennsylvania nursing homes reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, nearly a week after going on strike over pay and staffing, the workers’ union said. Terms of the deal with Comprehensive Healthcare were not disclosed pending a ratification vote. Workers could be back on the job as early as Saturday, according […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Labor#Labor Laws#U S Labor Department#Multiple Pa Dunkin#The Department Of Labor#Cfo#The U S Labor Department#Llc
WTAJ

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania offering one-time pardon to people with marijuana convictions

The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania: Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31)    Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I)  The state says […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Pastor recounts day at Flight 93 crash site

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (BP) — Doug Pilot remembers the crater. He remembers the blackened trees and hearing that there was nothing left bigger than a phone book. Pilot, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, was serving as the director of missions for Conemaugh Valley Baptist Association on Sept. 11, 2001. He was about to leave for a meeting with church planters in Harrisburg when his wife, Jeanne, called him back to the house.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg pays off $125 million debt after 25 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fulfilling a pledge that the City of Harrisburg would soon be debt-free, Harrisburg hit a major milestone. According to a release, Harrisburg signed off on the final scheduled series of debt payment requirements dating back to December of 1997. On Friday, Sept. 9, an $8.4...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Burns: Liquor license auctions will undercut family businesses

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties. Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy