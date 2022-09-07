Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Breaking The 4th Wall: 10 Essential Films and TV Shows
Some storytellers like their characters to directly address the audience, effectively breaking the fourth wall. This technique is often used to jar the audience, insert comedic reactions or meta references, build character or creative exposition. Many filmmakers have found success in using this meta storytelling device. Take for example in...
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
Collider
Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Sets Release Window
Disney's on a roll with their live-action adaptations, and not even the prequels will escape the treatment! At the 2022 D23 Expo, during the event's Disney and Pixar panel, attendees were the first to hear the breaking news about the upcoming The Lion King prequel. Disney revealed the movie's official title to be Mufasa: The Lion King and gave us a window for its release date. Long live the king!
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Moves to January Release
In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere. The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Vibrant 'Willow' Poster Teases the Sorcerer's Next Great Adventure
A new poster for the upcoming original Willow series on Disney+, the sequel to the beloved 1988 fantasy series of the same name, dropped alongside the new trailer during the film and television showcase for Marvel and Lucasfilm at the D23 Expo late this morning. The poster, which was posted by Disney+ on Twitter soon after, teases a magical adventure for fans of the original film, with the tagline “The next great adventure begins.”
Collider
'The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Creator Eric Kripke Speak Out Against Misogyny Directed at Starlight
When we say that “life imitates art”, this is definitely not the kind of situation that we have in mind. If you watch Prime Video’s The Boys, you know that superhero Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is one of the characters that has it worst in the series: Led to believe that superheroes are holy people doing God’s work on Earth, she gets a reality check when her “welcome” party into The Seven (a Justice League-like superhero group) is sexual abuse. The situation doesn’t get better for Starlight, who is a constant target of misogyny across the series’ run.
Collider
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Crafts Another Moving Masterpiece With His Autobiographical Tale | TIFF 2022
For over fifty years, Steven Spielberg has continuously wowed audiences by showing them the power of film, the pure bliss and magic inherent in the medium that few other filmmakers have been able to show as effectively. In his incredible career, Spielberg has made the impossible real, brought entire worlds to life, and for many of us, was the filmmaker who first showed us the true beauty and power of film. Yet even with his most moving films, it’s only felt like we’re getting a glimpse of who Spielberg is—a tiny peek into the life of one of the most iconic directors ever. Yet with his latest film, The Fabelmans, Spielberg gets deeply personal and introspective in a way that we’ve never seen from him before, as he explores his childhood in one of the most moving, honest, and poignant films of Spielberg’s already impressive filmography.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Happening With Celebrimbor's Forge?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.After what seems like a whole age of waiting, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here! The show, not the actual rings, of course. To see them, we are actually going to have to wait a little longer. In the second episode "Adrift", we see Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Lord of the Elvensmiths of Eregion, talk to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) about his next project, creating a powerful forge that will inevitably forge the titular rings and the One Ring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
From Lassie to Sarii: Best Performances by Dogs in Movies & TV
Children and animals have a reputation in the entertainment industry as being unpredictable scene stealers. It’s not an untrue sentiment, and any film where the performance of either is suspect taints the entire film. Yet the histories of television and film are filled with unforgettable performances by both children and animals, and of those the most endearing have to do with man’s best friend: the dog. Dogs on film are as old as the medium itself, with early canine stars like Rin Tin Tin or Asta drawing audiences on their presence alone. From The Wizard of Oz's Toto to Prey's Sarii, here are the performances that deserve a treat.
Collider
10 Best Bear McCreary Scores, From 'Outlander' to 'The Walking Dead'
Bear McCreary is an Emmy-winning score producer and composer whose work draws parallels to Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and other contemporary classical orchestrators. From the unsettling to the epic, he has showcased his ability to compose music for a variety of atmospheres, enhancing the viewer experience across the board. Here is our list of McCreary’s best soundtracks from a selection of video games, shows, and movies.
Collider
'Game of Thrones' Cast and Characters (And What They're Doing Now)
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has been a smash hit with fans and critics since its premiere on August 21, 2022. Since the original premiere of Game of Thrones back in 2011, the cast list only continued to grow and become more impressive with each season. It’s only natural to wonder what the cast members have been doing since the series finale in 2019. There are a lot of characters in Game of Thrones, so this list will mostly be limited to those with the most screen time.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Dark Sister Valyrian Sword Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The House of the Dragon Episodes 1-3.It’s a little too early to be picking favorite characters on House of the Dragon, but thus far, Matt Smith's outrageously evil performance as Daemon Targaryen has proven to be the scene-stealer. Daemon represents the most dangerous attributes of House Targaryen; he’s a cunning warrior, a brilliant strategist, an imposing swordsman, and a surprisingly charismatic politician. Daemon shows pride in his lineage and stakes his claim for the Iron Throne on the argument that he is the rightful heir by blood. Despite staging an open rebellion against his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Daemon still loves both his brother and his neice, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who has taken his place as heir.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm' Trailer Brings the Gang Back For Some Weed Whacking
After over seven years off the air at Adult Swim, Aqua Teen Hunger Force is back with a new trailer for their upcoming feature-length adventure Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Frylock (Carey Means), Master Shake (Dana Snyder), Meatwad (Dave Willis), and their seedy neighbor Carl (Willis) have come out of retirement to stop the greatest evil of all — our corporate overlords. The new footage teases their reunion to do battle against the all-powerful super corporation Amazin and the Cronenberg-like plant monsters that are left in its wake.
Collider
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 4 Introduces an Unlikely Friendship for Wong
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk.In the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Wong (Benedict Wong) seeks legal help from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Instead of helping her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) as a witness, Wong needs her help in stopping Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), a former student-turned-cheesy magician, from wreaking havoc from his magic act at the Mystic Palace. Though Donny gives the Sorcerer Supreme unnecessary stress, he’s also responsible for bringing Wong a new friend through unlikely circumstances: LA party girl Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim).
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Concept Art Showcases More of Pandora's Beautiful Oceans
Shortly after the reveal of brand-new footage from the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, at this year's D23 expo, the official Avatar Twitter account released a new image depicting some beautiful concept art of the oceans of Pandora. The tweet reads, "Pandora’s beauty awaits. Brand-new concept art has arrived for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, in theaters December 16." Alongside the reveal of new footage from the film, attendees were also given a physical copy of the newly released concept art.
Collider
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World
Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Showrunners Explain That Character's Late Return to the Series
One of the thoughts that probably populated your mind as you watched Season 5 of Cobra Kai was: where the heck is Kreese (Martin Kove)? After getting double-crossed by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) at the end of Season 4, Kreese was sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. So, one of the big questions for Season 5 was: Was Kreese getting his revenge? Would he see the light and finally realize what was wrong about his karate methods? In one word: No.
Collider
'In the Dark's Controversial Series Finale Was Actually the Right Way to End Things
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of the CW series, In the Dark. After the quirky crime thriller In the Dark fell victim to the CW's uncharacteristic Spring 2022 ax-swing, the producers of the series announced that they had filmed two possible endings to Season 4. One would function as a typical cliffhanger, while the other would attempt to bring a sense of closure to the fast-paced, maximal tension show. Regardless of the events that preceded it, few viewers could have predicted the series' shocking conclusion. In what essentially amounts to a straightforward revenge thriller, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) vows vengeance at Max (Casey Deidrick)'s funeral. She finds out that it was Josh (Theodore Bhat) who called off the deal and caused Max’s death. Then, she convinces Felix (Morgan Krantz) to drive her to Josh’s hideaway cabin in Missouri and brutally murders Josh with a butcher knife. The sheer absurdity of this finale is reminiscent to that of St. Elsewhere, Roseanne, and Newhart, although there is no evidence that this is all just a dream. A more accurate comparison can be made to the ending of Thelma and Louise, as Murphy and Felix drive off into the sunset, blissfully uncaring of their probable demise.
Collider
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Review: Rian Johnson Peels Back the Layers in a Masterful Whodunit | TIFF 2022
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is all about disruptors. As a character states in the film, disrupters are those who break from the norm, those who take something people are already growing tired of, and prepare the world for the next better step. There are few greater disrupters working in modern cinema than Rian Johnson, the writer-director who combined noir with teen drama in Brick, showed a whole new side of a beloved sci-fi franchise with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and reconfigured what we expect from murder mystery films with Knives Out. In Glass Onion, Johnson once more proves himself to be a disruptor, again upending expectations in this second Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) mystery, making an even bigger, more ambitious, and, somehow, even more entertaining whodunit than the previous film.
Collider
'Thunderbolts' Cast Reveals Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh Team-Up
During Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel, Kevin Fiege revealed that the upcoming Thunderbolts movie would cap off Phase 5 in 2024, but Marvel's president didn't reveal who would be teaming up to cause a little mischief for our favorite heroes. Clever MCU fans have likely been able to piece together which dubious heroes and morally grey villains will be joining the line-up, especially when the hints haven't been subtle throughout Phase 4, but at long last we finally have confirmation about who will be joining this team of fan-favorite anti-heroes.
Comments / 0