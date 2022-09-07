Press Democrat prep football rankings: New team rises to No. 2

It’s only the third week of the high school football season, but we already have our first big shake-up in our rankings.

While two of our top five teams lost this past weekend, all the names remain the same. What’s changed is the order of teams at Nos. 2 and 3.

The Windsor Jaguars are your new No. 2 team, flipping spots with Cardinal Newman, which drops to No. 3.

“How can this be?” some will assuredly ask, since the Jaguars lost by a wider margin than the Cardinals. Our rationale can be found below the rankings.

No. 1 Rancho Cotate (2-0)

Last week: No. 1, beat Redwood 42-14

Next up: vs. Sacramento (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Windsor (1-1)

Last week: No. 3, lost at Escalon 49-35

Next up: vs. Campolindo (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Cardinal Newman (1-1)

Last week: No. 2, lost at Vacaville 14-7

Next up: at Vintage (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Montgomery (2-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat Bethel 53-14 on the road

Next up: vs. Casa Grande (1-0), Sept. 16 (game against St. Bernard’s this week canceled)

No. 5 St. Vincent (2-0)

Last week: No. 5, beat Incline (Nevada) 45-0 on the road

Next up: vs. St. Helena (2-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

On the bubble

Casa Grande (1-0)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Maria Carrillo 28-21

Next up: at Marin Catholic (2-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Analy (1-1)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to San Marin 37-34

Next up: vs. Petaluma (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Petaluma (2-0)

Last week: 53-12 win over Santa Rosa

Next up: at Analy (1-1), 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (0-1)

Last week: 28-21 loss at Casa Grande

Next up: vs. Benicia (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (0-2)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Northgate 28-6

Next up: vs. Eureka (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Since Rancho at No. 1 doesn’t need much explanation, let’s unpack the Newman-Windsor switch.

Despite both teams losing last week, Windsor makes the jump up due to its quality of loss compared to Cardinal Newman. Escalon is currently ranked as the top Division 5 team in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Vacaville is No. 8 in Division 2 in the SJS. Regardless of division, Escalon comes in at No. 12 and Vacaville No. 17 in the SJS on both MaxPreps and CalPreps.

While those are not perfect indicators of team talent, they do take into account strength of schedule, which, in this case, is also the deciding factor.

Escalon nearly beat Buchanan-Clovis, a top-30 team in the state in the CalHi Sports rankings, in its prior game, falling 41-40. Vacaville, meanwhile, lost 62-0 to Oak Ridge two weeks ago, a team that’s on the bubble of the top 50 in those same rankings.

Taking all this into account, Windsor losing by two touchdowns to a better team in Escalon is just a better result than Cardinal Newman losing by one score to Vacaville, which, given the factors above, is a worse team than Escalon.

While there’s sure to be some disagreement, we are only in the third week of the season. It’s a safe bet we’ll see plenty more movement in these spots before the year is done.

Some also may have wanted Montgomery into the top three after another convincing win. While the Vikings have looked very impressive in their first two games, their strength of schedule so far isn’t up to the level of Rancho, Newman and Windsor. They had a chance to strengthen it this weekend as hosts to St. Bernard’s-Eureka, but the game was called off due to COVID issues within St. Bernard’s program.

The Vikings will be off this week and return to action Sept. 16, when they host Casa Grande.

St. Vincent also stays put at No. 5 after a beatdown of Incline-Nevada. The Mustangs have a big one this weekend when they host St. Helena on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s North Coast Section Division 7 title game. The Saints once again appear to be one of the Mustangs’ biggest challengers in Division 7.

The next teams in would likely be Casa Grande, Analy and Petaluma.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.