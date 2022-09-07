Read full article on original website
Democrats get another chance to campaign on health care
For the second election cycle in a row, a Republican-appointed federal judge in Texas has given Democrats an opening to campaign on saving the Affordable Care Act — an opportunity they relish. Why it matters: Weaponizing the GOP's 2017 attempt to repeal and replace the ACA was hugely successful...
Harris: Current Supreme Court is an "activist court"
Vice President Kamala Harris attacked the current Supreme Court as "an activist court" that took away a "constitutional right" in an interview with NBC News that will air in full Sunday morning. Why it matters: The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has had a domino effect across the country,...
Chief Justice Roberts defends SCOTUS' legitimacy ahead of new term
Chief Justice John Roberts defended the Supreme Court in his first public comments since SCOTUS reversed Roe v. Wade, saying the court should not bend to the wills of the people or political parties. Why it matters: The comments come days after Vice President Kamala Harris called the Supreme Court...
Rep. Jayapal: Rising threats against Congress linked to Trump rhetoric
Rep. Parmila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said there's a link between rising threats against lawmakers and rhetoric from the Republican Party. Why it matters: Members of Congress have faced an increasing amount of threats in recent months from the public. Driving the news: Jayapal recently shared a series of threatening voicemails she...
White House and Senate Democrats eye child tax credit Hail Mary
The White House is engaging with Senate Democrats about making one last push for an enhanced child tax credit this year — and in return for GOP votes, may dangle support for corporate tax credits for research and development that expired last year, Axios has learned. Why it matters:...
House GOP's diversity bet
House Republicans are running more than 60 nominees of color on general election ballots nationwide, with Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) looking for a sequel to a 2020 cycle in which he more than doubled the number of GOP women in Congress. Why it matters: McCarthy is trying to win back...
Ted Cruz: Republicans are "lying" or "idiotic" if they dismiss Trump for 2024
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Republicans who dismiss former President Trump as a potential 2024 presidential candidate are "lying" or "idiotic," he told the Washington Examiner. Driving the news: Cruz is a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race but has held off on making any official announcement. He...
Yellen touts boost, "fairness" from Biden economic policy wins
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday touted the economic impact of the Biden administration’s agenda, while acknowledging the blow soaring inflation has delivered to households. Why it matters: The remarks, delivered in a speech outside of Detroit, mark the beginning of a weekslong effort to sell President Joe Biden’s...
Supreme Court: Orthodox Jewish college doesn't have to recognize LGBTQ club for now
The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked an order requiring Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ club. Why it matters: The Modern Orthodox Jewish college had filed an emergency request claiming that a "government-enforced establishment" of the Pride Alliance club would cause "irreparable harm" to students and the community. Driving...
Voters will decide on abortion access in Michigan
Voters will decide the legality of abortion in Michigan after the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday to put a proposal to enshrine abortion rights on the Nov. 8 ballot. Driving the news: The Michigan Supreme Court, which holds a Democratic majority, ruled 5-2 to direct the Board of State Canvassers to certify the ballot initiative making the Nov. 8 ballot.
DHS issues final rule to rescind Trump's "public charge" policy
The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued its final rule to rescind a Trump-era immigration policy that limited benefits for immigrants who used public assistance benefits, such as housing vouchers or Medicaid. Driving the news: The DHS law rolls back Trump's "public charge" immigration rule, which restricted immigration benefits...
Ex-White House lawyer says Trump’s in more trouble over Jan. 6 than Mar-a-Lago
Former President Trump may face more legal trouble over the Jan. 6 riots than the Mar-a-Lago document search, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb told CBS News. The big picture: Cobb said Trump has a "very high" chance of indictment over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and not specifically the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago and document seizure.
Trump's Truth Social falls short on shareholder vote
Former President Trump again didn't get enough votes, this time for the blank check company seeking to take his social media company public. Driving the news: Digital World Acquisition Corp. on Thursday said it would adjourn its shareholder meeting until October 10, after failing to secure at least 65% shareholder approval for a one year extension to complete its merger with the parent company of Truth Social.
DOJ appeals judge's special master ruling in Trump case
The Department of Justice on Thursday filed a motion to appeal a federal judge's ruling to allow a special master to review evidence seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last month. State of play: The notice of appeal comes three days after Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Monday that...
First look: New book to focus on Trump probes
A new genre of Trump books begins — the investigations. Driving the news: Twelve Books tells me Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, both of Yahoo News, are writing a book — out in 2024 — about the multiple criminal investigations into former President Trump and associates. Isikoff...
Scoop: Pentagon watchdog to open review into Afghanistan whistleblower claims
The Pentagon's acting inspector general told two Republican senators he'll conduct a review regarding a whistleblower's allegations that the Biden administration evacuated and brought to the U.S. hundreds of individuals whose names appeared on a Defense Department watch list, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The nonpartisan watchdog's evaluation could...
Poll reveals power of targeting "persuadable" seniors in Florida
The governor's race in Florida is polling incredibly tight and will likely come down to a well-defined group of "persuadable" senior voters who tend to care way more about economic issues like inflation and jobs than abortion or the environment. Those are the noteworthy findings of a new poll commissioned...
DOJ and Trump's legal team submit special master proposals
The Department of Justice and former President Trump's legal team on Friday each filed a list of proposed special master candidates to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. Why it matters: The joint filing lays out a playbook for how long the process of reviewing materials may take,...
What we know about Trump, DOJ's candidates for Mar-a-Lago special master
Both former President Trump and the Department of Justice proposed four individuals who could serve as the special master in the review of the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. The big picture: With their candidates, Trump and the DOJ have staked out different positions on the...
Political Pulse: Democrats crush GOP in the money race
Democrats enter the final stretch of the 2022 election with an enviable campaign war chest in Colorado. The four statewide Democrats have 13 times as much money in the bank as their GOP counterparts, an Axios Denver analysis finds. Why it matters: Campaign cash is not the sole predictor of...
