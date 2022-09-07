ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Geico workers organizing in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post that Geico is attempting to stop their organizing, an effort...
AMHERST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Northtowns to get new Pizza Hut franchise

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Pizza Hut is coming to Tonawanda, part of a plan to return the franchise to the Buffalo market after it left during the pandemic. A representative from Maruti Empire, the Canadian-based franchisor, has confirmed the restaurant has identified a fifth site and continues to work with property management firm Benderson Development.
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Pulaski Day parade marches through downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 84th annual Pulaski Day parade marched down Delaware Avenue on Saturday morning in downtown Buffalo. It all started at 11 a.m. The parade started at Edward Street and ended on Niagara Street, where the festival continued until 9 p.m. The Pulaski Day events brought bands,...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Union Workers#Union Busting#Buffalo Starbucks
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: 'Kat' Massey

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A trailblazer sign was dedicated on Jefferson Avenue in honor of Katherine "Kat" Massey. Community leaders say this is a way to preserve the legacy of Massey. She was described as a woman who was prolific, selfless, and seemingly tireless. You'll be able to see the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

How WNY schools are dealing with staffing shortages

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Many industries are experiencing staffing shortages, including education and support services needed in schools. Our coverage of the teacher shortage in New York State goes back to before the pandemic, and now the need is more far-reaching from classroom teachers, to bus drivers, to bus aides.
HAMBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
2 On Your Side

Belatedly, City Hall has an ethics board

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city’s ethics board has been resurrected from the dead. Investigative Post reported last month that the ethics board hadn’t met in two and half years because the mayor and Common Council had failed to appoint enough board members to comprise a quorum. Last...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York

OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State agricultural officials say they are concerned about the recent number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in the Buffalo area. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New concealed carry laws impact local club

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun safety legislation went into effect last week and brought some major changes around the state for where residents can and cannot take their firearms. That’s because of a new list of sensitive locations stops concealed carry at a number of...
POLITICS
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy