4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Geico workers organizing in Amherst
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post that Geico is attempting to stop their organizing, an effort...
Wegmans holds event for Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People pack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills-themed Little People pack. The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. To commemorate the new release,...
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
9/11 banner posted days after attack in NYC will be in Buffalo this weekend
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An original banner that was hung up in New York City right after 9/11 has made its way for Buffalo just in time for the 21st anniversary. Engine 36 is one of the fire crews who responded to the terrorist attacks in 2001. They had the idea to create that banner. It's now in Cheektowaga at the Bellevue Fire Department.
Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
Northtowns to get new Pizza Hut franchise
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Pizza Hut is coming to Tonawanda, part of a plan to return the franchise to the Buffalo market after it left during the pandemic. A representative from Maruti Empire, the Canadian-based franchisor, has confirmed the restaurant has identified a fifth site and continues to work with property management firm Benderson Development.
Pulaski Day parade marches through downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 84th annual Pulaski Day parade marched down Delaware Avenue on Saturday morning in downtown Buffalo. It all started at 11 a.m. The parade started at Edward Street and ended on Niagara Street, where the festival continued until 9 p.m. The Pulaski Day events brought bands,...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs new 9/11 related bills into law
NEW YORK — Never forget. Sunday marks 21 years since the horrific terror attacks of 9/11. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed five pieces of legislation to provide support to those victims, survivors and their families. The goal of the legislation is to remove barriers and delays from the Victim...
commUNITY spotlight: 'Kat' Massey
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A trailblazer sign was dedicated on Jefferson Avenue in honor of Katherine "Kat" Massey. Community leaders say this is a way to preserve the legacy of Massey. She was described as a woman who was prolific, selfless, and seemingly tireless. You'll be able to see the...
12 Gates heads to Ellicottville for second location
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — 12 Gates Brewing Co., based in Williamsville, will open its second location in the area. The site is at 14 Washington St. in Ellicottville, which Ratchet Hatchet will vacate in preparation for a reopening at a new site next spring. The opening will mark the second...
Buffalo expat Rob Lieberman returns for 'Fire in the Sky' screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flip through his personal photographs and you very quickly start to understand Rob Lieberman's life – a life largely lived over the past several decades in Hollywood. The snapshots revealing faces and places that, really by any standard would be considered glitzy, glossy and grand.
How WNY schools are dealing with staffing shortages
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Many industries are experiencing staffing shortages, including education and support services needed in schools. Our coverage of the teacher shortage in New York State goes back to before the pandemic, and now the need is more far-reaching from classroom teachers, to bus drivers, to bus aides.
Belatedly, City Hall has an ethics board
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city’s ethics board has been resurrected from the dead. Investigative Post reported last month that the ethics board hadn’t met in two and half years because the mayor and Common Council had failed to appoint enough board members to comprise a quorum. Last...
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $5,000 reward for information about Buffalo August shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a shooting assault last month in the City of Buffalo. Information is being sought on four suspects in a shooting that happened on Academy Road...
Sweet Home Central School District needs to fill 30-50 positions
AMHERST, N.Y. — Across Western New York the school year has started, but some districts are stretched thin due to a lack of staff. That is the case for the Sweet Home Central School District, which is looking to fill 30 to 50 open positions. Sweet Home's superintendent, Mike...
Niagara Peach Fest takes place in Lewiston this weekend
LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Peach Festival is back for its 64th year this weekend in Lewiston. The opening ceremony for the festival gets underway at 5 p.m. on Friday at Academy Park. The festival is always free. There will be rides, games, food, lots of food, and...
Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York
OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area
BUFFALO, N.Y. — State agricultural officials say they are concerned about the recent number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in the Buffalo area. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.
New concealed carry laws impact local club
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun safety legislation went into effect last week and brought some major changes around the state for where residents can and cannot take their firearms. That’s because of a new list of sensitive locations stops concealed carry at a number of...
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
NEW YORK — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the...
