Louisville Cardinal
Keep It Cool Event Helps Students Understand Stereotypes
NAACP Collegiate Chapter Louisville deeply discussed microaggressions within the Black community in the Cultural Center. In these discussions, students conversed over situations where they experienced stereotypes and microaggressions, varying on scales on a personal occasion or within the workplace. After their conversation, the students enjoyed a cold, sweet treat of ice cream and an exciting raffle game.
Louisville Cardinal
Louisville Football Bounces back at the Bounce House
Head coach Scott Satterfield took a lot of pressure this week from the media, knowing that he and his team laid a pretty large egg last week at Syracuse. He said in his press conference Sept. 6, he was very disappointed with how the team played. On top of that, he took a lot of ownership for the downfall himself.
