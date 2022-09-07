LINCOLN — A frenzied first half that saw nearly 700 yards of combined offense ended with Nebraska and Georgia Southern tied 28-28. Georgia Southern 1 a Sun Belt team receiving $1.423 million from NU for the game — looked more like Georgia on offense. The self-described “Air Raid” attack ran 15 times for 179 yards (11.9 per attempt). Quarterback Kyle Vantrease completed 17 of 24 throws, mostly short to intermediate routes, as the Eagles converted all five of their third downs. They didn’t punt once, mixing an interception in with four touchdowns.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO