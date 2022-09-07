Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Storyline tracking: How 4 storylines played out in Georgia Southern-Nebraska
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between Georgia Southern and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: The concern surrounding Nebraska's defense was palpable this week. Shaky outings against Northwestern and North Dakota can have that effect. Interestingly, Erik Chinander's unit was the group that was supposed to give Nebraska the least headaches this fall after a stout 2021 campaign.
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern on Saturday. Scott Frost’s Nebraska tenure now includes another ugly loss. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday night as the Eagles became the third Sun Belt team to beat a Power Five opponent in Week 2.
North Platte Telegraph
Four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern
Four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen was hanging out on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium before Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern. The top prospect on Nebraska men's basketball recruiting board visited Lincoln for the third time as a recruit this weekend, but he estimated that he’s attended around 25 Husker football games in his life.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska-Georgia Southern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern averaged 8.9 yards per play through the first half of Saturday’s game. That number would’ve ranked third nationally entering Saturday’s game, behind only USC and Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Georgia Southern
LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Georgia Southern game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. For the first time this season, Nebraska treated its...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska tied with Georgia Southern at halftime
LINCOLN — A frenzied first half that saw nearly 700 yards of combined offense ended with Nebraska and Georgia Southern tied 28-28. Georgia Southern 1 a Sun Belt team receiving $1.423 million from NU for the game — looked more like Georgia on offense. The self-described “Air Raid” attack ran 15 times for 179 yards (11.9 per attempt). Quarterback Kyle Vantrease completed 17 of 24 throws, mostly short to intermediate routes, as the Eagles converted all five of their third downs. They didn’t punt once, mixing an interception in with four touchdowns.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's defense get ripped for 642 yards against Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern
LINCOLN – Defensive lineman Ty Robinson screamed at any teammate who would listen as the Georgia Southern yardage became a mountain in the third quarter. Nebraska blitzed again and again. Players lifted their arms to a roaring Memorial Stadium crowd. None of it seemed to matter or make a...
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: Hildebrand’s return, Lauenstein’s milestone and TV viewer numbers
Tyler Hildebrand didn’t waste any time testing his first team at Long Beach State, with the former Nebraska assistant coach telling coach John Cook he’d be interested in scheduling a match if Nebraska had an opening. That will happen on Saturday when the No. 2 Huskers take on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Scott Frost vows to fight, after Blackshirts melt and students call for his firing
LINCOLN — By a thread it hung, late into the night, through interminable reviews and media timeouts and so many yards and points and momentum shifts that a stopped heart may as well have been on the menu. But Nebraska ultimately collapsed Saturday night with a 45-42 loss to...
North Platte Telegraph
Last-minute touchdown leads Georgia Southern to 45-42 upset win over Nebraska
For the second straight week, a heavy underdog rolled into Memorial Stadium ready to give Nebraska everything it could handle. For the second straight week, Nebraska trailed for stretches before taking a late lead. But, this time the result was different. Even a go-ahead touchdown with three minutes left couldn’t...
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: The world of Nebraska football is angry
1. Iowa's offense vs. Nebraska's defense. Who wins? Both groups have until Nov. 25 to find a clue for that Battle Royale. On the flip side, Nebraska offense vs. Iowa defense. Something's gotta give. 2. The boo birds came out again Saturday night. Twice. Not something you hear often in...
North Platte Telegraph
Pregame: With the rain staying away, here's what to watch in Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern
LINCOLN — The rain appears ready to stay away. Nebraska will play a relatively dry game against Georgia Southern Saturday evening, as rain showers that had persisted for 12 hours finally burned off by late afternoon. A setting sun even peeked over the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium as the Huskers and Eagles warmed up on the turf. We may end up getting a starry night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
In-state volleyball showcase cranks up a notch as Huskers edge Creighton in five sets
OMAHA — The state of Nebraska did it again on Wednesday, with a crowd of 15,797 showing up to watch a college volleyball match between Creighton and Nebraska. And after about two hours where the biggest moment was the announcement of that record, until the Bluejays stormed back to make it a thrilling five-set match.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: The end of the Scott Frost era is a case of when, not if
LINCOLN — A Full Moon hung above Memorial Stadium Saturday night, the same Full Moon that presided over a day of chaos in college football. First came Marshall-Notre Dame. Then Appalachian State-Texas A&M. And Washington State-Wisconsin. Finally, we had Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42. And now we have real...
North Platte Telegraph
Despite loss, Nebraska running backs have strong performance
LINCOLN — Nebraska running backs enjoyed yet another strong day within a dismal overall game for the Huskers. Anthony Grant ran 27 times for 138 yards. Backup true freshman Ajay Allen added a career-best 76 on eight carries. Each scored a touchdown. For Grant — a junior college offseason...
North Platte Telegraph
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Eagles
After picking up its first win of the season, Nebraska will look to keep it going with a primetime contest against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Eagles match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Keep...
North Platte Telegraph
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Georgia Southern
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Georgia Southern and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Georgia Southern rush defense. The Huskers should, over four quarters,...
North Platte Telegraph
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern in Lincoln. Nebraska coach Scott Frost has to challenge his offensive line and running backs to carry this game on their backs, especially in the second half. Leave no doubt. Football is a...
North Platte Telegraph
John Cook on the radio: Future scheduling, injury update and Nebraska’s missing slide attack
The Nebraska volleyball team will have a fan-friendly road trip next season when it takes on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. Nebraska is making the trip as part of an agreement — Kansas State played in a tournament in Lincoln last season. Kansas State is opening a new 3,000-seat arena in 2023.
North Platte Telegraph
Watkins: Breaking down the toughest and most manageable parts of Nebraska's schedule
The Big Ten released Nebraska basketball’s conference schedule on Wednesday, which means we have a complete picture of NU’s full 2022-23 schedule. Here are three takes on the Huskers’ hoops slate. The hard part: Beginning Nov. 24, Nebraska will play seven (and possibly eight) games against high-major...
Comments / 0