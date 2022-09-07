Read full article on original website
WIBW
State Treasurer looks into emergency aid as drought continues in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As drought conditions persist in much of Kansas, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has started to look into emergency financial aid for those affected. State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, that the drought currently affecting farmers and communities in Western Kansas strikes close to his heart, having grown up on a farm himself.
WIBW
Violent crime decreases in Kansas in 2021 crime index report
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - In a report released Friday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated a 3.4 percent decrease in violent crime from 2020, showing declines in each of the categories of violent crime. The data comes via the 2021 Kansas Crime Index Report. In it, the KBI said 2021...
WIBW
Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The 109th Annual Kansas State Fair is underway in Hutchinson. The 10-day annual event kicked off late Friday morning featuring a mix of new and traditional experiences. Organizers are hoping to get back to a typical attendance of 325,00 to 350,000 people. Due in large part...
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Oregon Wildfire Map, Update as PG&E Outage Fears Rise Over Huge Infernos
More than 40,000 households are expected to lose power across Oregon on Friday.
Pacific Power announces estimated shutoff times in 6 Oregon counties
As people prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.
WIBW
Right place, right time: Topeka nurse helps swimmer survive shark attack
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth group from First Christian Church in Topeka set off for Monterey Bay, California this summer on what was meant to be an educational mission trip. Christina Barker was one of the adult sponsors for the group of more than a dozen teens ranging in age from eighth grade to recent high school graduates.
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
WIBW
Huff N Puff is ready to launch! Here’s what you need to know
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Huff B Puff hot air balloon rally is set to take flight from the Mount Hope grounds. Around 20 pilots are expected to be at the SW Huntoon and Fairlawn location for the Sept. 9-11 event. Lori Hutchinson and Mary Crabtree with the Great Plains...
WIBW
Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
WIBW
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond. St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Families To Receive $450 Per Child
Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
Driver of tractor trailer arrested for DUI after turnover shuts down WV Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver of the tractor trailer which turned over early Thursday morning, causing extended shutdowns of the West Virginia Turnpike throughout the day, has been arrested on DUI charges. The driver, identified as Dennis West, 54, of South Carolina, faces DUI charges after turning...
