Kansas State

WIBW

State Treasurer looks into emergency aid as drought continues in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As drought conditions persist in much of Kansas, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has started to look into emergency financial aid for those affected. State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, that the drought currently affecting farmers and communities in Western Kansas strikes close to his heart, having grown up on a farm himself.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Violent crime decreases in Kansas in 2021 crime index report

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - In a report released Friday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated a 3.4 percent decrease in violent crime from 2020, showing declines in each of the categories of violent crime. The data comes via the 2021 Kansas Crime Index Report. In it, the KBI said 2021...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The 109th Annual Kansas State Fair is underway in Hutchinson. The 10-day annual event kicked off late Friday morning featuring a mix of new and traditional experiences. Organizers are hoping to get back to a typical attendance of 325,00 to 350,000 people. Due in large part...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Kansas Business
KMOV

Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
Derek Schmidt
WIBW

Right place, right time: Topeka nurse helps swimmer survive shark attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth group from First Christian Church in Topeka set off for Monterey Bay, California this summer on what was meant to be an educational mission trip. Christina Barker was one of the adult sponsors for the group of more than a dozen teens ranging in age from eighth grade to recent high school graduates.
TOPEKA, KS
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
WIBW

Huff N Puff is ready to launch! Here’s what you need to know

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Huff B Puff hot air balloon rally is set to take flight from the Mount Hope grounds. Around 20 pilots are expected to be at the SW Huntoon and Fairlawn location for the Sept. 9-11 event. Lori Hutchinson and Mary Crabtree with the Great Plains...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond. St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
FLORIDA STATE
