Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Johnny Creighton Watts
Johnny Creighton Watts, age 79, of Whitesburg, Ky passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice center in Hazard, Ky. Johnny Creighton Watts was born on March 9,1943 to Ova and Nettie Slone Watts. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later...
q95fm.net
Norma L. (Barker) Vanover
Norma Vanover, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Norma was born June 14, 1946 in Martha, KY to the late Lundy and Mary (Skaggs) Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry Vanover; son Hoby Vanover; granddaughter Ashley Vanover; sisters Agnes Tackett and Marie Moore; and brothers Calus Top Moore and Jerry Moore.
q95fm.net
Kossuth MItchell
Mitchell, Kossuth Mayer “Mitch” age 80, died Sep. 7, 2022 at the V. A. nursing home in Hazard, KY. He was born August 10, 1942 in Lower Peach Tree, Alabama. Mitch proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 23 years, retiring in 1982 as a Command Sergeant Major. He was decorated in all periods of service. In his second career, he received his doctorate of Business, and taught students at Alice Lloyd College,
salyersvilleindependent.com
EXPLOSION ON MIDDLE FORK
MIDDLE FORK – Kentucky State Police is investigating a reported house explosion on Middle Fork in Magoffin County. Magoffin County 911 dispatched first responders to a home on Middle Fork at 7:41 a.m. Sunday morning, September 4, after a next-door neighbor reported hearing an explosion and seeing fire. Middle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
Trucker found deceased in vehicle in Rowan County
An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a trucker was found deceased in his vehicle.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/7/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Ishmael Henry, 48, of Grayson, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on two...
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news. Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Conducts Death Investigation in Johnson County
The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call on Friday, September 09, 2022, regarding a shooting in the Paintsville community of Johnson County. KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Depot Road in reference to the incident. The initial investigation indicated that three individuals had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play. All three individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. A suspect was identified, and later taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.
WSAZ
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
themountaineagle.com
Circuit court jury convicts former Letcher Co. woman
Latisha Craft, 42, 215 Weslee Way, Apt. 31, Hazard, formerly of Letcher-County, entered a plea of not guilty in Letcher Circuit Court to charges of public intoxication (excludes alcohol), use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wklw.com
Pike Co Fugitive Arrested after 9 Days on the Run
A Pike Co man has been arrested, several days after he fled from an Officer attempting to arrest him for outstanding warrants. On August 26, the Pikeville Police Dept. had attempted to arrest 22 year-old Jacob Vanover at a local gas station, but he allegedly locked the door of his vehicle and fled the scene. On Sunday, September 4 Police received a tip that Vanover had been picked up by a friend in Lexington and brought him back to Pikeville. Officers would locate the vehicle with Vanover inside and attempted to arrest him. Vanover tried to flee, but Officer’s used a taser on him and placed him under arrest. Jacob Vanover has been charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, drug possession, robbery, theft, fleeing Police and wanton endangerment for the incident back on Aug. 26. He is currently being held in the Pike Co Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Woman Arrested Following DUI With Child In Back Seat
A woman out of Williamson was arrested after she crashed her car while allegedly driving drunk and with a child in the back seat. Officers were called on Saturday night to a report of a single-vehicle crash along RT 612 at Turkey Creek. The officer discovered the driver of the...
Concealment charge dismissed against mom accused of taking child in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the two charges against a woman accused of taking her child whom she was not to have contact with has been dismissed. According to Kanawha County Magistrate Court documents, a charge of “Concealment or Removal of Minor Child from Custodian” was dismissed against Sarah Hall today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, […]
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
wklw.com
Multiple Fatalities in Paintsville Shooting, Suspect in Custody
According to multiple sources, there was a Shooting that took place Today in Paintsville. The shooting happened on Depot Rd. across from dog groomer. Sources have confirmed there has been 3 fatalities. Both City and County Schools, as well as local Government building, businesses and Daycares were locked down while the suspect was being searched for. The suspect was reportedly shot by State Police and taken to an area Hospital. The Kentucky State Police will be releasing further information as it becomes available. Both the Paintsville City Police and Johnson Co Sheriffs Office was also involved. More information is forthcoming.
WSAZ
Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting Friday evening on the city’s West Side. Officers say Norman Sweeney, 49, had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the...
Missing person reported out of Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post. They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County. Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. […]
WSAZ
Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men were arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, after deputies were sent to an active breaking and entering call. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the break-in occurred at Chapmanville Rock Quarry. James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for...
Comments / 0