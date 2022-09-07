DOUBLE JEOPARDY? Crowley hit and run victim dies days after incident, driver not facing additional charges

CROWLEY, La. ( KLFY ) — The victim of a hit and run crash in Crowley last week has now died, and the driver so far is not facing any additional charges.

The crash happened just 3 p.m. on September 1 at the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and E. Pine Street.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The unidentified victim, he said, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

During their investigation, Broussard said, the owner of vehicle involved in the incident contacted police after discovering damages to his vehicle.

He told police the driver at the time of the incident was Ember Ware and surrendered her for questioning.

She was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, booked into the Acadia Parish jail with a $40K bond and bonded out.

Days later the victim dies, Broussard said, however Ware’s charges remain the same due to double jeopardy laws.

He said the investigation, however, is ongoing and charges may be upgraded if the District Attorney decides it.

