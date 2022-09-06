The city of Lawrenceville has announced that improvements are currently underway on Illinois Route 1 inside the city limits. Local firm Ambraw Asphalt is the general contractor for the work, which includes concrete road patching and concrete work to improve intersections. Other contractors are also involved in other areas of work. It is anticipated that the milling work and some asphalt will be applied prior to the month of December. Permanent road markings are expected in the spring of 2023.

