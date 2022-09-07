Mitchell, Kossuth Mayer “Mitch” age 80, died Sep. 7, 2022 at the V. A. nursing home in Hazard, KY. He was born August 10, 1942 in Lower Peach Tree, Alabama. Mitch proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 23 years, retiring in 1982 as a Command Sergeant Major. He was decorated in all periods of service. In his second career, he received his doctorate of Business, and taught students at Alice Lloyd College,

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO