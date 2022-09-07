Read full article on original website
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
Eyewitness News
Woman struck by car while jogging in Wallingford: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a car while she was running on Center Street in Wallingford. According to police reports, the accident happened around 11:37 am on Friday. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven...
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury
An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Arrest Saks Burglar Suspects and Alleged Consigned Designs Robber
Greenwich Police have made an additional arrest for the robbery that occurred at Consigned Designs on Mason Street in June, and arrested two suspects for last week’s incident at Saks on Greenwich Ave in which a car was driven through the store’s front doors of Saks on Greenwich Avenue.
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
News 12
Stamford bomb squad welcomes new K-9 officer to unit
The Stamford Police Bomb Squad has a new K-9 officer. K-9 Kobe is the newest explosive detection K-9 to join the unit. Kobe hit the streets for the first time Thursday with his handler, officer Dan Kokkoros. Kokkoros has been a member of the bomb squad for around four years....
New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects
New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
milfordmirror.com
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Woman Charged for Biting Victim
On Sept 5 around 12:40am, Greenwich Police responded to an address in Byram on a report of a stabbing with minor injuries. Investigation determined that Yazmin Lopez-Hernandez, 33, of Greenwich had bitten the victim in the chest and caused a laceration to the person’s nose with an unknown object.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery
Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery. Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree. They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton...
greenwichfreepress.com
Police Charge Greenwich Man with Threatening, Disorderly Conduct
On Sept 6, Greenwich Police responded to a residence in central Greenwich to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a 911 call on Sept 4 in which a male voice was heard in the background threatening to kill the victim. Police made contact with Chris Rushing, 51, of Greenwich and...
DoingItLocal
WESTPORT POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER CAR STOP/FOOT PURSUIT WESTPORT POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER CAR STOP/FOOT PURSUIT
2022-09-07@9:40am– #Westport, CT– 9/7/2022) An officer conducting traffic enforcement on the Sherwood Island Connector pulled a car over for a motor vehicle violation. Upon approaching the car, the officer saw that there were four men inside. As the driver was retrieving paperwork from the glove compartment, the officer observed a plastic bag that contained several red capsules. He knew that capsules of that type are typically used to package crack cocaine. At this point, the officer called for additional units to assist him with this investigation. Seconds later, the person sitting in the front passenger seat ran from the vehicle and fled into the woods adjacent to the commuter parking lot. The officer chased the individual and saw him discarding items as he ran. The passenger was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. The other three occupants remained with the car and did not attempt to flee. The evidence that the passenger discarded during the foot chase was suspected narcotics and a scale. The suspected narcotics were tested and determined to be cocaine and crack. Both were mixed with fentanyl. The crack cocaine weighed twelve grams and the cocaine weighed sixty grams. The passenger who ran was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell, Illegal Operation of a Drug Factory, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Evidence, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Interfering With an Officer. He is currently being held on a $75,000.00 bond. The driver was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interfering With an Officer, Criminal Impersonation, Misuse of a License Plate, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, Illegal Tinting, and Operating Without a License. He is currently being held on a $51,000.00 bond. The rear passengers were not charged. However, one was taken into custody as he had outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions. The identities of the two parties arrested will be released at a later time, as the investigators are still working on confirming their identities.
More than a dozen injured in crash involving CT Transit bus in Orange: Police
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Over a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CT Transit bus and a pickup truck in Orange on Thursday night, according to the police. Police said the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Rt. 34 near the intersection of Race Brook Road. Initial information showed the bus […]
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
