Eyewitness News

Woman struck by car while jogging in Wallingford: Police

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a car while she was running on Center Street in Wallingford. According to police reports, the accident happened around 11:37 am on Friday. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven...
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash

Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury

An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Stamford bomb squad welcomes new K-9 officer to unit

The Stamford Police Bomb Squad has a new K-9 officer. K-9 Kobe is the newest explosive detection K-9 to join the unit. Kobe hit the streets for the first time Thursday with his handler, officer Dan Kokkoros. Kokkoros has been a member of the bomb squad for around four years....
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects

New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
NEW MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour

NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Woman Charged for Biting Victim

On Sept 5 around 12:40am, Greenwich Police responded to an address in Byram on a report of a stabbing with minor injuries. Investigation determined that Yazmin Lopez-Hernandez, 33, of Greenwich had bitten the victim in the chest and caused a laceration to the person’s nose with an unknown object.
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery

Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery. Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree. They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Police Charge Greenwich Man with Threatening, Disorderly Conduct

On Sept 6, Greenwich Police responded to a residence in central Greenwich to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a 911 call on Sept 4 in which a male voice was heard in the background threatening to kill the victim. Police made contact with Chris Rushing, 51, of Greenwich and...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

WESTPORT POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER CAR STOP/FOOT PURSUIT WESTPORT POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER CAR STOP/FOOT PURSUIT

2022-09-07@9:40am– #Westport, CT– 9/7/2022) An officer conducting traffic enforcement on the Sherwood Island Connector pulled a car over for a motor vehicle violation. Upon approaching the car, the officer saw that there were four men inside. As the driver was retrieving paperwork from the glove compartment, the officer observed a plastic bag that contained several red capsules. He knew that capsules of that type are typically used to package crack cocaine. At this point, the officer called for additional units to assist him with this investigation. Seconds later, the person sitting in the front passenger seat ran from the vehicle and fled into the woods adjacent to the commuter parking lot. The officer chased the individual and saw him discarding items as he ran. The passenger was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. The other three occupants remained with the car and did not attempt to flee. The evidence that the passenger discarded during the foot chase was suspected narcotics and a scale. The suspected narcotics were tested and determined to be cocaine and crack. Both were mixed with fentanyl. The crack cocaine weighed twelve grams and the cocaine weighed sixty grams. The passenger who ran was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell, Illegal Operation of a Drug Factory, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Evidence, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Interfering With an Officer. He is currently being held on a $75,000.00 bond. The driver was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interfering With an Officer, Criminal Impersonation, Misuse of a License Plate, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, Illegal Tinting, and Operating Without a License. He is currently being held on a $51,000.00 bond. The rear passengers were not charged. However, one was taken into custody as he had outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions. The identities of the two parties arrested will be released at a later time, as the investigators are still working on confirming their identities.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
HARTFORD, CT

