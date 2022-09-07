Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Johnny Creighton Watts
Johnny Creighton Watts, age 79, of Whitesburg, Ky passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice center in Hazard, Ky. Johnny Creighton Watts was born on March 9,1943 to Ova and Nettie Slone Watts. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later...
q95fm.net
Timothy James Mulkey
Timothy James Mulkey, 59, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 5, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Timothy was born December 4, 1962 in Lauderdale, MS to the the late James and Sandra (Sparks) Mulkey. Friends may visit the family on Saturday,...
q95fm.net
Norma L. (Barker) Vanover
Norma Vanover, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Norma was born June 14, 1946 in Martha, KY to the late Lundy and Mary (Skaggs) Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry Vanover; son Hoby Vanover; granddaughter Ashley Vanover; sisters Agnes Tackett and Marie Moore; and brothers Calus Top Moore and Jerry Moore.
q95fm.net
Marcum Keene
Marcum Keene age 89 of Mouthcard, Kentucky passed away at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 6, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1933 in Feds Creek, Kentucky to Joseph and Cora Keene Marcum, attended grade and high school at Feds Creek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q95fm.net
Kossuth MItchell
Mitchell, Kossuth Mayer “Mitch” age 80, died Sep. 7, 2022 at the V. A. nursing home in Hazard, KY. He was born August 10, 1942 in Lower Peach Tree, Alabama. Mitch proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 23 years, retiring in 1982 as a Command Sergeant Major. He was decorated in all periods of service. In his second career, he received his doctorate of Business, and taught students at Alice Lloyd College,
q95fm.net
Woman Arrested Following DUI With Child In Back Seat
A woman out of Williamson was arrested after she crashed her car while allegedly driving drunk and with a child in the back seat. Officers were called on Saturday night to a report of a single-vehicle crash along RT 612 at Turkey Creek. The officer discovered the driver of the...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Pikeville Police were called to a business parking lot on Tuesday afternoon, over reports of a man who was allegedly passed out in his vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle, 32-year-old Jeremy Sullivan stepped out. Sullivan attempted to explain to officers that he had not been passed out, and was instead playing on his cell phone.
Comments / 0