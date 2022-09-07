ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Juvenile struck by vehicle in Lake Township

By Julia Priest
 4 days ago

LAKE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a juvenile was struck by a vehicle, in Lake Township, Tuesday evening.

According to PSP, Tuesday night, a juvenile was struck by a vehicle at 28 Cemetery Road in Lake Township, Wayne County.

Teen charged with vehicular homicide

PSP Wilkes-Barre Troopers are on scene, along with Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company respondents, and report the juvenile has been taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley with no report on their condition.

The victim was reportedly going to be air lifted for emergency care, but the flight was canceled due to weather.

Eyewitness News crews on scene say the child was alert and speaking with first responders.

This investigation is ongoing and Eyewitness News will update you as the latest information comes in.

