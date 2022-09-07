Read full article on original website
Charges against Colby Ryan, Lori Daybell’s son, have been dropped without prejudice
MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona — Colby Ryan, son of Lori Vallow Daybell, was released from jail Friday, and charges against him were dismissed without prejudice. Ryan, 26, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona on Saturday on two counts of sexual assault, according to county court records. A woman he had been in a relationship with told police Ryan “raped” her while the couple was watching TV at her house.
