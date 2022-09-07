ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

Coram man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047Zeq_0hkke2EB00

A former state corrections officer from Coram pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer.

Prosecutors say David Olivari, 38, pulled over at least two woman and took their phones in order to obtain their numbers.

One of the victims claims Olivari then asked for nude photos.

Olivari was arrested in Commack following a sting operation in February.

He pleaded guilty to a felony, was placed on one year probation and will have to come back in a year for sentencing.

If Olivari stays out of trouble, he could avoid any time behind bars.

Comments / 1

Related
riverheadlocal

Riverhead woman faces felony criminal mischief charge

A 28-year-old Riverhead woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge for allegedly breaking a glass window at an Osborn Avenue shop last week. Riverhead Town Police said they arrested Britney A. McGowan at 123 West Main Street yesterday afternoon on a charge of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree in connection with the incident on Sept. 2.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commack, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Coram, NY
City
Commack, NY
Coram, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops

An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said. The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood. Police said the two...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man shot in road rage argument in Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were involved in a road rage shooting in Queens Saturday afternoon, police say. Around 2 p.m., a man was driving west on Horace Harding Expressway when he got into an argument with a driver in a white car. The driver of the white car shot the man once in […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
News 12

PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate

A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement

A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx

The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
BRONX, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested for drug, gun possession in Greenport

Police say a two people have been arrested for drug and gun possession in Greenport. According to police, police executed a search warrant at a Greenport residence on Thursday morning. During the search, a large quantity of drugs were seized as well as a loaded handgun. Police say two residents...
GREENPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sentencing
longisland.com

Suffolk DA: Montauk Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Manslaughter

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the sentencing of 50-year-old Joseph Grippo for Manslaughter in the First Degree for fatally bludgeoning an ex-girlfriend’s love interest. Grippo was sentenced today to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. “No amount of incarceration will bring...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Peekskill police warn of post office mailbox thefts

Peekskill police are advising residents to refrain from putting important mail in the United States Postal Service mailbox right out front of the town’s post office. Police say people have been stealing checks out of the mailbox in front of the post office at 738 South St. They say the perpetrators use the checks to commit identity theft and financial fraud.
PEEKSKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

2nd teen arrested in Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD officer

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested another teen Thursday in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx. The 16-year-old boy was arrested around 6 a.m., police said. Just hours later, Officer Muhammad Chowdhury was finally released from the hospital after he was attacked in August. “As Officer Chowdhury left Jacobi Hospital to […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession

A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOMERS, NY
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children

A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
TBR News Media

Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

106K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy