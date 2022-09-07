Coram man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer

A former state corrections officer from Coram pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer.

Prosecutors say David Olivari, 38, pulled over at least two woman and took their phones in order to obtain their numbers.

One of the victims claims Olivari then asked for nude photos.

Olivari was arrested in Commack following a sting operation in February.

He pleaded guilty to a felony, was placed on one year probation and will have to come back in a year for sentencing.

If Olivari stays out of trouble, he could avoid any time behind bars.