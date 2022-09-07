ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City to vote on allowing police to take dirt bikes, ATVs

By Andrew Ramos, Jonathan Rizk
 4 days ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City is set to vote Thursday on a law that will give police the ability to take any dirt bike or ATV being driven on the street, and it is expected to pass.

Councilwoman Denise Ridley introduced the ordinance after complaints from residents and business owners had reached a boiling point. The riders on these dirt bikes and ATVs caused traffic delays, late night disturbances. She was also sent a video of a group of bikers blowing through a red light.

“The state’s DMV requires these vehicles to be registered, and a lot of them are not. It poses a safety hazard, but in addition, if these vehicles are in an accident, there’s no way to trace it,” said the councilwoman. “School is starting this week, so we want to make sure our kids are safe.”

Unlike when the NYPD destroyed the bikes they confiscated , bike owners in Jersey City can get their bikes back with proof of ownership, registration and insurance, similar to getting an impounded car back.

In Paterson, New Jersey, officials are also cracking down on dirt bikes. Paterson officials ran “Operation Confiscation,” where dozens of bikes got seized, and fines for illegally riding these bikes could reach $750.

tony Brown
4d ago

What took so long to do this ? These people riding these bikes are a hazard, twice I was driving and got hit by one. When I had one I had insurance. I vote yes. 1 Love

