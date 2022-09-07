ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Allentown: Police

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHtoK_0hkkcTet00
N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Allentown, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was hit near N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Allentown police said.

The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Eric Stauffer of the Allentown Police Department Traffic Division at 610-437-7732, ext 2326, or the Allentown Police Non-Emergency number at 610-437-7751.

