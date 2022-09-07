ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvua23.com

Outside The Huddle: Tuscaloosa Academy Transitions to the AHSAA

When Tuscaloosa Academy joined the AHSAA this fall, the tangible benefits were clear. In five road games this season, TA football is projected to travel 520 miles. Last season, as a member of the AISA, Tuscaloosa Academy football traveled 1,506 miles total among six road games. “The (Tuscaloosa Academy) community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama State Troopers: Labor Day weekend sees 10 traffic fatalities

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated 10 traffic-related fatalities over the Labor Day weekend. There were zero marine-related fatalities. This year, the Labor Day travel period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. During that time, there were eight deadly crashes...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Shelton State hosts sickle cell blood drive

TUSCALOOSA – September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the Eta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha has partnered with the American Red Cross to raise awareness and get more blood for those struggling with the disease. The annual Sickle Cell Blood Drive was Wednesday, Sept. 7,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Organizations collecting board games for Pickens County first graders

Board games bring families together, even if it’s Monopoly. This year, the Helping Families Initiative in Alabama and 24th District Attorney’s Office are teaming up so families can experience that joy together. The Family First – Board Game Drive is encouraging residents, businesses and churches to donate board...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
wvua23.com

Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick announces retirement

Changes are coming to Stillman College. On Thursday the school announced that Stillman President Cynthia Warrick will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. She said she’s proud of everything she’s achieved at the small liberal arts college in her five years as president, including resolving financial challenges and increasing student engagement.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Hale County hosts 15th annual disaster drill

GREENSBORO – More than 500 Hale County residents gathered in Greensboro on Thursday, Sept. 8 as part of a severe weather preparedness drill. The drill brought together 52 agencies from seven counties and offered instruction on important safety procedures. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency organized the event, which involved police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
HALE COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Water leaks at Hale County courthouse causing health concerns

When it rains, it pours. Right now, that includes inside the Hale County Courthouse in Greensboro. Things are so bad, in fact, that a courtroom floor is covered in chipped plaster, dust and material designed to absorb all the rain flooding the room. Last week, the Hale County Commission hosted...
GREENSBORO, AL
wvua23.com

Man accused of robbing same store at least twice arrested

A man accused of robbing the same Family Dollar at least twice is behind bars after getting arrested Thursday night. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two first-degree robbery charges, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is determining if could have done the same thing at the same place on several other occasions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

