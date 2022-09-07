ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now, surveyors can earn BSV, Ole Andre Knutli tells Women of BSV

Ole Andre Knutli, the Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of CoinSurvey, was featured in the series of interviews with the Women Of BSV (WoBSV) to educate and discuss CoinSurvey, an on-chain application where users will get rewarded with Bitcoin SV (BSV) for taking the surveys. Knutli has a background in...
Brazil securities watchdog orders Bybit exchange to cease operations

Bybit has become the latest digital assets exchange booted out of the Brazilian market over its alleged unregistered securities offering. The country’s securities watchdog has ordered the Singaporean exchange to cease operations immediately or face a daily fine. Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) published a declaratory act this...
Australia police form digital asset unit amid rising ‘crypto’ money laundering cases

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has set up a new unit dedicated to cracking down on digital asset-related crime. The AFP has been cracking down on digital asset money laundering and other related crimes for years now. However, these activities have not been coordinated by one unit, which would make them more efficient, AFP’s criminal asset confiscation command Stefan Jerga told the Australian Financial Review.
Grab your popcorn, Ethereum is about to do ‘The Merge’

The Ethereum network, which carries up to 70% of the world’s decentralized finance (DeFi) traffic, is just days away from transitioning to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This event is known as the “Merge” and moves away from Proof-of-Work (PoW), which Ethereum has used to process transactions since it went live in July 2015. On top of the technical challenges of altering the base protocol mid-stream, Ethereum also faces a challenge with economic incentives: PoW miners about to become redundant may revolt and launch a contentious hard fork when “The Merge” is triggered between September 10 and 20, 2022.
Coinbase funding Tornado Cash users’ lawsuit against US Treasury Department

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is reportedly funding a lawsuit by a group of Tornado Cash users and its own employees against the U.S. Treasury Department. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Ethereum-based “coin mixer” a few weeks ago, locking out U.S. users and banning addresses that used the service.
Digital assets investors in India lose thousands of dollars in new scam

Police in Thane have apprehended one person for allegedly scamming nearly 1,500 investors of their hard-earned cash in an investment scheme. Ritesh Panchal, operating under the alias Ritesh Sikalgir is said to be the scheme’s mastermind, offering false returns on digital asset investments. Victims of the scheme believed that...
Crypto Policy Symposium 2022 closes with warning against marketing doublespeak

“The crypto world isn’t about software engineering: it’s about financial engineering,” said Alex Sobel, Member of Parliament in the U.K., in his keynote to kick off day two of the Crypto Policy Symposium. After an opening day filled with insight, analysis, and anxiety about how the financial...
