Dallas, TX

News Channel 25

Dallas police: Man wanted for capital murder for June killings

DALLAS — A Dallas man charged with capital murder is wanted with his whereabouts unknown, authorities said. Infant Johnson is accused of killing two individuals during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26, said police. Police ask the public for help locating Johnson. Johnson...
