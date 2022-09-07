Read full article on original website
Yankees’ loss to Twins, Gleyber Torres clutch strikeout fall on umpires
Should Gleyber Torres have strode to the plate in the ninth inning Friday hunting a walk rather than looking to swing the bat? Debatable. The Yankees second baseman has regressed tremendously in the second half, and every pessimist in the building was smelling a double play. Twins hurler Michael Fulmer has occasional trouble with the strike zone, and nearly walked Ronald Guzmán with the bases loaded in extras the day before.
Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute
It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Jeter calms immediate speculation about role with Yankees, but adds 'This is home for me'
Derek Jeter fueled some speculation about a possible return to the Yankees in some capacity after his speech Friday night, but quickly calmed those down.
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Derek Jeter's daughter says she doesn't want to 'break my leg like you did' ahead of first trip to Yankee Stadium
On Friday morning, Jeter posted a video to Twitter -- presumably filmed by his wife, model Hannah Davis. While the video is only filming the Hall of Fame shortstop, you can hear (presumably) Davis and one of the couple's daughters talking about their upcoming Friday night trip to the stadium.
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
Yankees fans boo owner Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute
New York Yankees fans loved seeing Derek Jeter back in the Bronx Friday night during his Hall of Fame induction tribute before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans, however, didn't give owner Hal Steinbrenner the warmest welcome when he stepped on the field. Presenting Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation...
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Yankees injury updates: Return estimates for Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader, Luis Severino
Aaron Boone provided injury updates for several Yankees on Saturday, including Anthony Rizzo, Luis Severino, Harrison Bader, Scott Effross, and more.
Derek Jeter stands up for Hal Steinbrenner amid boos: 'You better cheer, trust me'
Yankee fans quickly booed Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction celebration, and Jeter stood up for the team’s owner.
Yankees’ brutal injury luck continues with DJ LeMahieu blow
The New York Yankees aren’t only struggling to consistently win ballgames, but they also can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Per Aaron Boone on The Michael Kay Show, DJ LeMahieu is the latest player to head to the IL:. LeMahieu is currently dealing with a...
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
Boomer & Gio have already seen enough of Ronald Guzman: 'He's a waste'
Ronald Guzman struck out four times and bounced into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in his Yankee debut, and Boomer and Gio have already seen enough.
Ben Verlander stoops to new low with Mike Trout-based Aaron Judge shade
Ben Verlander, brother of Justin, has risen to the top of the Baseball Twitterverse with Yankees takes so hot they could burn Babe Ruth’s poor wife Helen in a fire (allegedly). Lately, the younger Verlander — once a Detroit Tigers pitching prospect, too — has been on a Shohei...
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Did Ronald Guzmán just have worst debut in Yankees history?
When Ronald Guzmán’s Wednesday with the Yankees began, he was a red-hot Triple-A first baseman trying to fill Anthony Rizzo’s void in the Bronx temporarily. He was also given a golden opportunity to make his mark, placed in the cleanup hole against all logic and reason. When...
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees player pinpoints one loss that might’ve turned 2022 season’s momentum
Baseball is a funny game, based on confidence just as much as talent. Once a hole is poked in a team’s armor of infallibility, it can be hard to get the feeling back and continue rolling. The Yankees learned that the hard way in the third game of their four-game home set against the Houston Astros back in June.
Aaron Boone talking about DJ LeMahieu injury will make Yankees fans punch a wall
The New York Yankees: willing to punt the entire month of August with odd trades, questionable roster moves, and a hesitance to promote their top prospects. Also the New York Yankees: willing to walk a tightrope when it comes to the health of their three most important players. The latest...
