Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Areas of Southern California are under flash flood warnings as Tropical Storm Kay hammers the drought-stricken state. The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
county17.com
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
Flooding rains and thunderstorms across Tampa Bay area possible this weekend
As the weekend begins across the Tampa Bay area, heavy rains and flooding are possible across many parts of the region.
Widespread damage, flooding expected as rare tropical storm heads for San Diego-Tijuana region
While the San Diego region is expecting heavy rains and flooding, officials in Baja California are bracing for torrential downpours in cities like San Quintin, San Felipe and Ensenada.
actionnewsnow.com
Rain falling in Southern California threatening areas of drought-stricken state with possibilities of flash floods
Parts of Southern California were under flash flood warnings Friday as a tropical storm threatens to drop a year's worth of rain in areas of the drought-stricken state, according to forecasters. The warning was in effect for Riverside County and northeastern San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service....
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
alaskasnewssource.com
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE WEATHER WATCH LATE THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from late Thursday night through Saturday morning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity for the Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest, Siskiyou Mountains and for the eastern Rogue Valley. An Urgent Fire Weather Message said any fires that develop...
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR UMPQUA BASIN STARTING FRIDAY
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 a.m. Friday through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for the Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest, Siskiyou Mountains and eastern Rogue Valley. An Urgent Fire Weather Message said any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. The hazard area will start...
kbhbradio.com
“Shake, Shiver, Shovel:” Old Farmer’s Almanac out with fall and winter weather predictions
MITCHELL, SD – The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. “This is going to be a year of ‘a tale of two winters’...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County
In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
Register Citizen
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
