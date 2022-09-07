PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of the Pine Belt Region kicked off its fall 2022 fundraising campaign in Laurel on Friday, Sept. 9. “We’ve officially kicked off our campaign for fundraising, and so we had just kind of a little breakfast this morning, invited our agencies and some of our volunteers and supporters and just got everybody fired up and ready to go out and campaign,” said United Way Executive Director Betsy Ivey.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO