Pork Rock Fest debuts in Laurel Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Texas Pitmaster BBQ hosted the inaugural Pork Rock Fest Saturday in Laurel. The event allowed customers to enjoy barbeque while listening to live rock music from artists around the Pine Belt. “We’re trying to make it very kid-friendly, and just try to bring the community with...
Library Day celebrated at the Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Usually, it’s the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County that plays host to folks. Saturday, it was the library’s turn to pay the visit. Partnering with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Library Science program, the HPFC brought Saturday a bit of dancing, some...
City of Petal holds 9/11 ceremonial stair climb
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - To honor the first responders lost from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Petal first responders and residents participated in their annual benefit stair climb. Participants climbed up and down the bleachers of Panther Stadium 24 times, simulating the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. “This...
Brews & Bites celebrates 2nd annual shindig
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Walthall Park was filled with people Saturday taking part in the second annual Brews & Bites 2022. The event is put on by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association and features craft beer paired with local food trucks and music. “This event is special for us because we...
3rd annual ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ raises money for wounded warriors, St. Luke Foundation
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of classic cars and hot dogs were on display at the Columbia Water Park Saturday during an annual event to raise money for Wounded Warriors and the St. Luke Foundation. The third annual “Cruisin’ the Pearl” featured more than 80 vehicles in a car show....
HubCon and its games return to Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A hit for more than 30 years, HubCon returned to Hattiesburg this weekend for its annual visit. Centered around board games, the event is being held at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Doors will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20. Want more WDAM...
Cruisin' The Pearl returns
After Queen Elizabeth’s abrupt passing on Thursday, Sept. 8, many people were left in shock and despair. Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders’ Day event.
Hattiesburg officers to be honored with ‘End of Watch’ memorial ride
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifty-five miles of scenic roadway through Forrest and Lamar counties will provide the backdrop for the “Deen & Tate ‘End of Watch’ Memorial Ride.”. The escorted ride will raise funds in memory of Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were...
Collins Rotary to host Recruiting Social, Sept. 9
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Rotary Club is looking for volunteers who want to serve their community. The club is hosting a Recruiting Social on Friday, Sep. 9, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church on S. Fourth Street in Collins. The event is free and open...
Awareness walk for veterans with PTSD scheduled for Sept. 24
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Helping Our Heroes awareness walk is scheduled for Sept. 24 at Hinton Park, but the organization needs more pledges. The non-profit Soldiers Freedom Outdoors is hosting the walk to raise money for its Other Hidden Wounds of War program, which helps address post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues many veterans face after returning home.
United Way kicks off ‘sweet’ fundraising campaign for fall 2022
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of the Pine Belt Region kicked off its fall 2022 fundraising campaign in Laurel on Friday, Sept. 9. “We’ve officially kicked off our campaign for fundraising, and so we had just kind of a little breakfast this morning, invited our agencies and some of our volunteers and supporters and just got everybody fired up and ready to go out and campaign,” said United Way Executive Director Betsy Ivey.
‘Battle of the Badges’ softball game raises money for TEAAM Autism
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police officers and city firefighters took the diamond at William Carey University Saturday night, in a friendly competition to raise money for a local non-profit. It was part of the first “Battle of the Badges” softball game. The event benefited TEAAM Autism. That...
Laurel police delivers water donation to Jackson
Hub City’s littlest museum gets new home on the world wide web. Mississippi’s tiniest museum invited people to tour their new home today, but don’t worry; it still has its old one. New programs in Lamar Co. School District are a huge hit. Updated: 4 hours ago.
USM professors speak on United Kingdom following Queen Elizabeth’s death
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After Queen Elizabeth’s abrupt passing on Thursday, Sept. 8, many people were left in shock and despair. “I kind of believed she was eternal, that she wouldn’t die,” said USM Distinguished Professor of History Andrew Wiest. “I was very shocked when I heard that she had actually passed away. I didn’t think that could happen.”
William Carrey announces increase in scholarship amounts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday morning, William Carey University announced a significant restructuring of its academic scholarship program. This change will mean an average increase of 40% in scholarship amounts awarded to freshmen, transfer and international students. WCU President Ben Burnett said this initiative was one of his first priorities...
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the...
Jones Co. cuts the ribbon on Family Health Mobile Clinic
The Helping Our Heroes awareness walk is scheduled for Sept. 24 at Hinton Park, but the organization needs more pledges. Waiting for a Cure Foundation offers support for breast cancer survivor. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT. |. Michelle Lott planted a seed for helping others through their...
IN THE PINE BELT: List of Water Donation Sites
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Pine Belt Area Bottled Water Drive For Jackson: Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off...
Jones College receives $25K grant for welding program
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College recently received a grant to help lead students to careers in welding, a field currently lacking workers. The college was the only school in Mississippi to receive the $25,000 grant from the American Welding Society’s Foundation. Rod Tolbert, a professional welder and...
10pm Headlines 9/9
A Covington County restaurant opened its doors on Friday to serve free meals to first responders and military in honor of Patriot's Day. Covington Co. offers cash reward for info in road sign thefts. Someone, or someones, has been stealing road signs across Covington County, and officials are now offering...
