How long will the heat last?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — This year has had the third-warmest summer on record and the third-most 90-degree or above days in a year . The hot weather pattern in Denver has continued into the start of September.

So far, every day this September in Denver has been above 90 degrees except one. And the heat is expected to stay through Thursday.

Tuesday’s high temperature of 98 degrees broke the previous record high of 97 degrees.

Tuesday was the 62nd day in 2022 with a temperature at or above 90 degrees. That puts this year in third place for the most 90-degree days in a year on record. The 30-year average number of 90-degree days is 46.

Over the last 10 years, the most 90-degree temperatures recorded in Denver was nine days. That happened in 2017 and 2018.

In 2021, the last 90-degree day was on Sept. 18 and in 2020 it was Sept. 24. In 2015, it took Denver until Sept. 27 to see the last 90-degree day of the year.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday of this week before a cooldown to the 60s and 70s by Saturday.

