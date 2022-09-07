ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How long will the heat last?

By Jessica Lebel
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — This year has had the third-warmest summer on record and the third-most 90-degree or above days in a year . The hot weather pattern in Denver has continued into the start of September.

So far, every day this September in Denver has been above 90 degrees except one. And the heat is expected to stay through Thursday.

Tuesday’s high temperature of 98 degrees broke the previous record high of 97 degrees.

Tuesday was the 62nd day in 2022 with a temperature at or above 90 degrees. That puts this year in third place for the most 90-degree days in a year on record. The 30-year average number of 90-degree days is 46.

Over the last 10 years, the most 90-degree temperatures recorded in Denver was nine days. That happened in 2017 and 2018.

In 2021, the last 90-degree day was on Sept. 18 and in 2020 it was Sept. 24. In 2015, it took Denver until Sept. 27 to see the last 90-degree day of the year.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday of this week before a cooldown to the 60s and 70s by Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Fingerboard Throwdown for all ages

Fingerboarding is growing and has become a miniaturized version of what skateboarding is today. With brands, realism, talent, teams and scale parks and features, it is far beyond a toy and much closer to a sport. Fingerboarding is attracting people of all ages and you can watch them in action Saturday, September 10th at the […]
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
