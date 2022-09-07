ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Deborah Martin
4d ago

These Democratic candidates like Hobbs and Uncle FESTER FETTERMAN of Pennsylvania and several others running for positions of representing the constituents in their respective states refusing to debate leads me to believe they have NOTHING to run on. Biden has been a complete failure as President. FINALLY CARTEL Kelly has agreed to one debate with Masters who wanted several. The country is a mess and these Democrats have alot of explaining to do.

true American
4d ago

Hobbs is a very timited person. Very unsure of herself. she is a puppet and will do what Biden tells her.

AZFamily

Polls show close Governor and Senate races ahead of election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent survey shows a close race between the Democratic and Republican candidates running for Arizona Governor and the U.S. Senate seat. Emerson College Polling surveyed 627 likely voters during Sept. 6-7. According to the results released Friday, the top two political races in Arizona are running neck and neck heading into the final two months of the election. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic candidate Mark Kelly leads his Republican opponent Blake Masters by two points (47%-45%), which is within the margin of error.
AZFamily

Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
KTAR.com

US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur

PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
AZFamily

Gov. Doug Ducey claims stop-gap border fix has led to drug busts

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Doug Ducey spent the day in Yuma to see firsthand how his temporary border barrier is working. The state spent millions on stacked shipping containers to fill gaps. So, how effective are they? The governor said the containers have helped law enforcement. “The operational control that we have allows us to not only interdict the migrants but to really stop the flow of drug cartels and activity,” Ducey said. The governor boasted that his plan will cut off the flow of illegal drugs smuggled across the border, particularly the flow of deadly fentanyl. “This is a poisoning of people,” he said.
AZFamily

Counties with the most seniors in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
kjzz.org

AZ Republicans and Democrats sign letters on Colorado River water

Divvying up Colorado River water has been the subject of at least two letters this week from Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation. One note was sent to the head of the U.S. Department of Interior and the other to the governor of California. A letter signed...
ABC 15 News

New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona

Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
ABC 15 News

Injunction halts enforcement on videotaping police law

A federal judge has temporarily stopped the enforcement of a new Arizona law that would have banned most people from the up-close video recording of police actions. The judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday saying a full hearing about the law would likely find it unconstitutional. The decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed last month by the ACLU of Arizona and media outlets including ABC15.
Phoenix New Times

Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired

Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
azbigmedia.com

Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona

Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
kjzz.org

Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona

The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
azbigmedia.com

12 mixologists raising the bar for Arizona cocktail culture

While Arizona’s culinary scene has been earning national acclaim steadily for the past decade, its mixology scene is only now getting its due. This past summer, Little Rituals was named the No. 4 hotel bar in the nation at Tales of the Cocktail, and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour won a spot among North America’s Best Bars by 50 Best, both nationally recognized outfits that until recently did not have Arizona mixologists on its radar.
