Read full article on original website
Deborah Martin
4d ago
These Democratic candidates like Hobbs and Uncle FESTER FETTERMAN of Pennsylvania and several others running for positions of representing the constituents in their respective states refusing to debate leads me to believe they have NOTHING to run on. Biden has been a complete failure as President. FINALLY CARTEL Kelly has agreed to one debate with Masters who wanted several. The country is a mess and these Democrats have alot of explaining to do.
Reply
6
true American
4d ago
Hobbs is a very timited person. Very unsure of herself. she is a puppet and will do what Biden tells her.
Reply(1)
8
Related
KOLD-TV
Clean Elections Commission sides with Kari Lake, rejects Katie Hobbs debate proposal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Arizona Clean Elections Commission sided with Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and against Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs in their battle over a televised debate slated for Oct. 12. By a 3 to 1 vote, the commission rejected Hobbs’ request to hold a forum rather...
AZFamily
Polls show close Governor and Senate races ahead of election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent survey shows a close race between the Democratic and Republican candidates running for Arizona Governor and the U.S. Senate seat. Emerson College Polling surveyed 627 likely voters during Sept. 6-7. According to the results released Friday, the top two political races in Arizona are running neck and neck heading into the final two months of the election. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic candidate Mark Kelly leads his Republican opponent Blake Masters by two points (47%-45%), which is within the margin of error.
blackchronicle.com
Arizona’s Kari Lake denounces “derogatory” language from Oklahoma candidate she endorsed
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake denounced bigoted comments reportedly made by an Oklahoma legislative candidate she endorsed. Yes, and: Lake said Saturday she would rescind the endorsement if the comments were true. Driving the news: Jarrin Jackson, the GOP nominee for Oklahoma’s Senate District 2 who announced Lake’s...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Arizona Governor's election neck and neck, Kelly ahead of Masters in Senate race
PHOENIX - With just two months remaining until the November elections, FOX 10 has partnered up with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed. Governor's Race. For the Governor's election the race is essentially a dead heat between Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
KTAR.com
US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur
PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
AZFamily
Gov. Doug Ducey claims stop-gap border fix has led to drug busts
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Doug Ducey spent the day in Yuma to see firsthand how his temporary border barrier is working. The state spent millions on stacked shipping containers to fill gaps. So, how effective are they? The governor said the containers have helped law enforcement. “The operational control that we have allows us to not only interdict the migrants but to really stop the flow of drug cartels and activity,” Ducey said. The governor boasted that his plan will cut off the flow of illegal drugs smuggled across the border, particularly the flow of deadly fentanyl. “This is a poisoning of people,” he said.
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
KOLD-TV
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to Texas and Arizona sending buses of migrants to the nation’s capital. Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C.Photo by christianthiel.net / shutterstock.com.
kjzz.org
AZ Republicans and Democrats sign letters on Colorado River water
Divvying up Colorado River water has been the subject of at least two letters this week from Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation. One note was sent to the head of the U.S. Department of Interior and the other to the governor of California. A letter signed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona
Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
ABC 15 News
Injunction halts enforcement on videotaping police law
A federal judge has temporarily stopped the enforcement of a new Arizona law that would have banned most people from the up-close video recording of police actions. The judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday saying a full hearing about the law would likely find it unconstitutional. The decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed last month by the ACLU of Arizona and media outlets including ABC15.
Phoenix New Times
Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired
Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
Arizona justice of the peace resolves allegations over gun incident
PHOENIX — An Arizona justice of the peace has resolved misconduct allegations with the state after he was accused of using extensive profanity and discharging a gun near a civilian. The Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Wednesday it would not continue to pursue charges against Pima County Justice of...
kjzz.org
Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona
The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
azbigmedia.com
12 mixologists raising the bar for Arizona cocktail culture
While Arizona’s culinary scene has been earning national acclaim steadily for the past decade, its mixology scene is only now getting its due. This past summer, Little Rituals was named the No. 4 hotel bar in the nation at Tales of the Cocktail, and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour won a spot among North America’s Best Bars by 50 Best, both nationally recognized outfits that until recently did not have Arizona mixologists on its radar.
Comments / 8