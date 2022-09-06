Read full article on original website
knau.org
Family of Sedona woman missing since July continue search, offer reward
The family of a Sedona woman missing since mid-July is now offering a cash reward to help find her. 38-year-old Yolan Miller was last seen on June 19, 2022, at a Safeway store where she worked in the floral department. Her vehicle was found five days later on a Forest...
theprescotttimes.com
Suspect Arrested after Barricading Himself in Apartment
Male Suspect Arrested after Barricading Himself in Apartment. On September 9th, 2022, at approximately 1:40 a.m. Prescott Police Officers responded to residential apartments located in the 1100 block of East Gurley Street regarding a trespassing in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned that the male subject had knocked on the door...
theprescotttimes.com
NEW UPDATE- MISSING WOMAN FOUND
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing woman Whitney Collins safe in Prescott Valley. She is currently with YCSO deputies. There are no further details about her reasons for her departure. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating missing person Whitney Collins.
ABC 15 News
Man with screwdriver shot, killed by Coconino County deputy in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A man is dead after a shooting involving Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies and Flagstaff police. The man has been identified as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Flagstaff officers were called to the intersection of Highway 89 and Cummings Street...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Deputy shoots, kills suspected robber who had a screwdriver, Flagstaff police say
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities say a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a screwdriver was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday morning. Around 5 a.m., Flagstaff police say an officer responded to a call that...
AZFamily
Prescott camp counselor found safe after not returning from early morning walk
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Prescott camp counselor who was reported missing after not returning from an early morning walk has been found on Tuesday evening. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 30-year-old Whitney Collins was found safe in Prescott Valley and is with deputies. YCSO didn’t say why she went missing or how she was found.
knau.org
Officials ID man shot and killed by Flagstaff law enforcement
Officials have identified the man killed by Flagstaff law enforcement during an alleged robbery Wednesday as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson said Henry was seen breaking windows and taking items from a gas station on North Highway 89 and Cummings Street and allegedly threatening to stab people at another nearby business.
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
AZFamily
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a Prescott Valley Safeway grocery store on Friday night. Prescott Valley police say it happened in the parking lot just after 9 p.m. Investigators say the teen stabbed a man during a fight. Exact details on what led up to the stabbing haven’t been released. On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Detectives also uncovered more evidence at the time of the arrest.
AZFamily
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
12news.com
'It was so personal, so violating': Prescott tattoo shop closes after chaotic break-in
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Brick-and-mortar shops mean everything to small business owners. The same goes for Austin Boyd, the owner of The Lion's Den Tattoo Company in Prescott. The tattoo artist started this business more than two years ago with two other artists working alongside him and gaining a big following in his community.
theprescotttimes.com
CAPTURED–Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 Captured***. In early September deputies from the United States Marshals Service received information that CATCH 22 fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey was staying in the Honolulu, HI area. Remember, Frey was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County related to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
flagscanner.com
⚠️MAJOR INCIDENT⚠️ 1PM UPDATE TO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FLAGSTAFF
ORIGINAL POST FROM FLAGSCANNER: 5:40 am Flagstaff police, state troopers, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are all out at an incident near the VP Racing store on the east side of Flagstaff near the Flagstaff Mall for what started out as a possible burglary and criminal damage call. At some point while officers were making contact with the suspect, he threatened officers with a weapon. Initial attempts at using non-lethal methods were ineffective and that’s when officers shot the man. No officers appear to be injured at this time. Due to the nature of the suspect’s injuries we are withholding further information on his condition. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to flagscanner.com and this page for updates throughout the day.
fox10phoenix.com
Body with 'suspicious' injuries found outside of Flagstaff restaurant, police say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police in Flagstaff are investigating the death of a man, calling the circumstances "suspicious." Officers say they found 35-year-old Donovan Young on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant on Sept. 1 along Route 66. They say the man from Chinle, an area in Apache Country, suffered injuries to his face as well as trauma to his head.
AZFamily
Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight
Flagstaff has a shortage of more than 7,000 homes and local developers blame complicated zoning codes — but city officials refute that, saying the issue is much less clear cut. The city’s challenges were the focus of the fifth meeting of a housing supply study committee held by state legislators in Flagstaff on Wednesday afternoon. […] The post Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
ABC 15 News
Small earthquake shakes Flagstaff area Thursday night
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey says a minor earthquake was reported near Flagstaff Thursday night. The 2.7-magnitude quake shook the area around 9 p.m., the USGS says. It was centered near Walnut Canyon, east of Flagstaff. Ten people reported feeling “light” shaking...
theprescotttimes.com
Warning Out For Citizens
The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. There is a new trend with scammers using social engineering attacks on victims to get their banking information. Scammers are seeking to convince customers that their online banking account has been compromised and the customer needs to change their password and provide the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) code.
ABC 15 News
Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village has the perfect place to shop and eat in Sedona
Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village is andvertiser of Sonoran Living. Your unforgettable Sedona experience must include spending time at internationally renowned Tlaquepaque (pronounced T-la-keh-pah-keh), Sedona Arizona's Arts & Crafts Village, on of the best things to do in Sedona. Nestled beneath the shade of the sycamores on the banks of beautiful Oak Creek in Sedona, Tlaquepaque is the most distinctive Sedona shopping experience to be found in the Southwest. Authentically fashioned after a traditional Mexican village, Tlaquepaque, meaning the "best of everything," has been a Sedona landmark since the 1970's. Its vine covered stucco walls, cobble-stoned walkways and magnificent arched entryways give you the feeling that Tlaquepaque has been here for centuries. Tasteful galleries and unique shops live in harmony with its lush natural environment where giant sycamore trees stand in testimony to the care taken in preserving the timeless beauty of the Tlaquepaque grounds. It would be hard to find more beautiful surroundings anywhere to create a shopping experience like no other.
