ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

72-year-old woman killed in crash near 43rd Avenue, Bell Road in Phoenix

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdmWl_0hkka5jW00

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road after receiving reports of a serious collision involving two vehicles.

Phoenix fire personnel rendered medical aid to Deborah Connel before taking her to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. Investigators learned that Connel was exiting a private driveway when she was struck by an adult male driver who was traveling east on Bell Road, Bower said.

Bower said the man remained at the scene and police determined he was not impaired. The fatal collision remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a bystander is injured after a shooting at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon. Two men were in an argument in the parking lot when one man fired a gun, striking a man and a woman unrelated to the incident, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by a car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Broadway Road was closed for about a half-mile stretch in south Phoenix early Friday morning after police say a man was hit and killed by a car. Phoenix police were called out to the area of 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 5 a.m. When officers showed up, they learned that a man was crossing Broadway Road when he was hit by a car that was headed east. Details on the driver have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [Chandler, AZ]

One Dead after Two-Vehicle Collision near Queen Creek Road. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a truck and an SUV. Both vehicles were traveling along Interstate 10 when they collided. One of the vehicles was overturned and its driver was ejected. It is still unclear...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix couple dies after argument ends in murder-suicide, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a couple dead near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap on Friday night. The investigation began after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside an apartment at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. Witnesses reportedly saw a man stand on a balcony...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
fox10phoenix.com

Fire destroys multiple west Phoenix homes under construction

PHOENIX - Firefighters in west Phoenix have extinguished a large fire that destroyed several homes under construction overnight. Phoenix, Avondale, Tolleson and Glendale fire crews responded to an area near Loop 101 and Indian School Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Four new homes under construction were engulfed...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies in crash at northwest Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified the woman who died following a crash Tuesday morning in north Phoenix. Officers responded to an accident involving an SUV and a pickup truck around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police say that 72-year-old Deborah Connel was pulling out of a private driveway heading north when she was struck by a car driving eastbound on Bell Road. Connel was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was evaluated at the scene where police determined he was not impaired.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
AZFamily

Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. Delcampo was working as a maintenance man at the Alante at the Islands community in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
MESA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy