Dekalb County, IL

Fugitive brought from Mexico to face sex-abuse charges dating to 2002

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — About 20 years after police in DeKalb accused a man of sexually assaulting a teen relative, investigators say the man is back in DeKalb County to face charges after he was arrested in Mexico.

Authorities say Abraham Caudel fled to Mexico shortly after investigators accused him of sexually assaulting the minor several times in 2002 and 2003.

DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato said a team of investigators kept looking for Caudel until he was tracked to Mexico, arrested there last month and brought back to DeKalb County to stand trial.

The DeKalb County Chronicle reports Caudel spoke through a translator at a hearing and denied the accusations.

Amato says prosecutors have asked a judge to deny bail for Caudel as he awaits trial on several counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

