First Lady Jill Biden plans stops in Tennessee & North Carolina for education events
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — First Lady Jill Biden is planning to travel to Tennessee and North Carolina on Monday, holding events to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. A press release from the U.S. Department of Educations says Dr. Biden will be traveling with...
Never forgotten: Ceremonies held across the mountains honoring those lost on 9/11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marks a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11 attacks. Communities across Western North Carolina will be gathering to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day. Below are some ceremonies taking place across...
Mission Health announces $22 million in pay increases amid health care worker shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health announced earlier this week it will be giving pay increases totaling $22 million for certain positions. Officials with Mission Health said Tuesday, Sept. 6 in its ongoing effort to retain and recruit workers during the ongoing national health care worker shortage, it will give additional pay increases for "key roles which support patient care."
Housing fair offers locals advice on affordable housing, homeownership, financial options
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The fifth annual Asheville Housing Fair took place Saturday, Sept. 10, hosted by the Land of the Sky Association of Realtors. The free event focused on affordable housing options as well as paths to homeownership and making the most of one's real estate investment. From...
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
Cherokee touts benefits of EV school bus to other districts
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians showed off the state's first electric school bus on Thursday. The EBCI teamed up with Land-of-Sky Clean Vehicles Coalition to make it happen. The bus has actually been on the road since March. But school transportation directors from a...
Family business behind NC Mountain State Fair has almost 100 years of history
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The multi-generational life in amusement rides for Jim Drew all started with a train ride in 1931, before he was even born. "Back during the Great Depression, my great-grandfather was a section foreman for the railroad and a train came through town hauling equipment to Florida. It was rides," said Drew, the CEO of Drew Exposition. "He hopped on the train while they were hauling equipment and got a job with them. That’s how we got in this.”
Several mountain school districts tout progress in rebounding from COVID learning impacts
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has released its performance grades for the 2021-22 school year, showing positive news for several mountain school districts, as well as areas for growth. The accountability report is the first since the 2018-19 school year to feature all...
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Several mountain school districts are touting their success in rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic learning impacts, evident in the state's performance grades for the 2021-22 school year. Mission Health announced this week that it will give current employees in certain positions, like all nurses, a combined $22 million...
Western NC rocks out to help local pet rescues in need at Blue Ghost Brewing Co.
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina was rockin’ out to help animals in need Saturday, Sept. 10 at Blue Ghost Brewing Company in Fletcher. The fifth annual Rockin' for Rescue took place Saturday, as western North Carolina's largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The event...
Parents warned not to buy this formula lacking necessary nutrients, per state officials
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or give infants a specific brand of formula, due to its lack of nutrients that babies need for adequate development. On Sept. 8, state health officials sent out...
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
Class of 2035: Henderson County educators hope T-shirts inspire kindergarten students
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners across Henderson County experienced many firsts as the school year began -- new teachers, new friends, a new school and a new T-shirt that won’t fit them until they graduate in 2035. While college and career plans are probably the last things...
Henderson County EMS now able to provide blood transfusions on ambulances
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Emergency Medical Services is partnering with Pardee UNC Health Care to administer blood transfusions on ambulances. The new program will give EMS the capability to care for critically sick and injured patients who are in shock from blood loss. "It's going to give...
Mountain State Fair officials review safety measures ahead of 2022 kick-off
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Mountain State Fair will open its doors on Friday, welcoming festival-goers from across the region to another year. The 84-acre campus will house rides, booths, exhibits and more for 10 days at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. A news conference was held...
Upstate SC authorities search for missing 60-year-old man
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina are currently searching for 60-year-old Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. from Greenville. Officials say he was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the vicinity of St. Francis Hospital in downtown Greenville. Carl...
Water quality in French Broad River the focus of Improvement and Protection Summit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns about more than 19 miles of the French Broad River, from Long Shoals to Craggy Dam, were raised after the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year designated a portion of the river as "impaired." Those concerns were the primary topic and focus of the...
Cultivate Climbing, formerly Climbmax, reopens RAD location under new name, ownership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An indoor rock climbing gym in Asheville is reopening under a new name and with new ownership. Cultivate Climbing, formerly known as Climbmax Asheville, celebrated the reopening of its River Arts District location on Saturday, Sept. 10. The gym is boasting new equipment and facility...
84-year-old man with dementia found safe
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (12:26 p.m.) -- Authorities say John Poole has been found safe. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia. John Terry Poole, age 84, was last seen Friday morning, Sept. 9 at around...
