ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The multi-generational life in amusement rides for Jim Drew all started with a train ride in 1931, before he was even born. "Back during the Great Depression, my great-grandfather was a section foreman for the railroad and a train came through town hauling equipment to Florida. It was rides," said Drew, the CEO of Drew Exposition. "He hopped on the train while they were hauling equipment and got a job with them. That’s how we got in this.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO