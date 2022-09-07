ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school

The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Township school district seeks candidates to fill unexpired school board term; board member removed for failure to meet state training mandate

Lawrence Township school district officials are seeking candidates to fill an unexpired term on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education that ends in January 2024. The vacancy was created by the removal of school board member Gregory Johnson by New Jersey Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan for...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset County 4-H Association to host rummage sale

The Somerset County 4-H Association Rummage Sale will be held on Sept. from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m., and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Rummage Sale is one of our favorite fundraisers because all the money we make from the event goes directly to the Somerset County 4-H Association to help support The Ted Blum 4-H Center which hosts our over 60+ clubs throughout the year as well as special events for both members and the public,” said Mellissa Smutko, Somerset County 4-H Association member and Rummage Sale organizer.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Middlesex commissioner director calls on Sayreville Democratic chairman to resign from position, boards after alleged bribery charges

SAYREVILLE – Middlesex County Board of Commissioners Director Ronald G. Rios has called on the chairman of the Sayreville Borough Democratic Organization to resign from his position, as well as the many boards he is currently affiliated with after he was alleged to have accepted “several thousands of dollars” in bribes.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Lawrence Township, NJ
Lawrence Township, NJ
Government
Lawrence Township, NJ
Education
Boston 25 News WFXT

Princeton University announces students whose families make $100K or less to receive full rides

NEW JERSEY — Princeton University announced Thursday that students whose families make $100,000 or less will get free full rides starting next year. According to the Washington Post, for the past six years, Princeton has given full rides for undergraduate students whose families make under $65,000 a year, but has now extended it to most families making $100,000 or less. The full rides would include tuition for undergraduate students, room and board through financial aid.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Woman Of Excellence#Brunswick Pike#The Lawrence Boe#The School Board
hopewelltwp.org

Trenton Water Works Confident that Hopewell Township Customers Not Impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease

The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
HOPEWELL, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks Catholic schools recognized for growth, exceeding potential

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education will recognize 62 parish and regional elementary schools as 2022 Archdiocesan Schools of Distinguished Instruction on Sept. 8. Thirty schools will be recognized for growth and exceeding potential. Recognition for growth was determined by comparing the Normal Curve Equivalent (NCE) score...
NEWTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
midjersey.news

September 8, 2022

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said that a business teacher and multi-sport coach at Steinert High School was arrested and charged on Thursday for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported today. Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, is...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Attempted Luring Of Female Student Near Mercer County High School

Police are investigating after a man tried to lure a female student into his vehicle near a Mercer County high school. A Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from school property on Pennington Titusville Road when a man driving a blue-colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her and asked if she needed a ride around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Hopewell Township Police said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
hopewelltwp.org

Does your water come from Trenton Water Works?

Hopewell Township is partnering with the New Jersey Department of Health to conduct enhanced surveillance for Legionnaires' disease and to determine the scope of Legionella bacteria in the water distribution service area for Trenton Water Works customers. Homeowners who are interested in having their water sampled are encouraged to sign-up here as soon as possible, and no later than September 15th.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Township, NJ
248
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Lawrence and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/lawrence-ledger/

Comments / 0

Community Policy