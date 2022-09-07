Read full article on original website
Related
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school
The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
Lawrence Township school district seeks candidates to fill unexpired school board term; board member removed for failure to meet state training mandate
Lawrence Township school district officials are seeking candidates to fill an unexpired term on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education that ends in January 2024. The vacancy was created by the removal of school board member Gregory Johnson by New Jersey Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan for...
Somerset County 4-H Association to host rummage sale
The Somerset County 4-H Association Rummage Sale will be held on Sept. from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m., and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Rummage Sale is one of our favorite fundraisers because all the money we make from the event goes directly to the Somerset County 4-H Association to help support The Ted Blum 4-H Center which hosts our over 60+ clubs throughout the year as well as special events for both members and the public,” said Mellissa Smutko, Somerset County 4-H Association member and Rummage Sale organizer.
Middlesex commissioner director calls on Sayreville Democratic chairman to resign from position, boards after alleged bribery charges
SAYREVILLE – Middlesex County Board of Commissioners Director Ronald G. Rios has called on the chairman of the Sayreville Borough Democratic Organization to resign from his position, as well as the many boards he is currently affiliated with after he was alleged to have accepted “several thousands of dollars” in bribes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Revised school dress code a possibility for school district
Cherry Hill students could have a more lenient dress code in the near future if the revised standards already introduced by the board of education on first reading are approved on the second. During a policy committee meeting on Aug. 30, members reviewed the results of a Thought Exchange, where...
Princeton University announces students whose families make $100K or less to receive full rides
NEW JERSEY — Princeton University announced Thursday that students whose families make $100,000 or less will get free full rides starting next year. According to the Washington Post, for the past six years, Princeton has given full rides for undergraduate students whose families make under $65,000 a year, but has now extended it to most families making $100,000 or less. The full rides would include tuition for undergraduate students, room and board through financial aid.
Mercer County HS Teacher, Coach Had Inappropriate Relationship With Teen Student: Prosecutor
A teacher and coach at a Mercer County high school is facing sexual assault and child endangerment charges after having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teen student, authorities said. Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree child endangerment, Mercer...
Health Care Organization With Bucks County Ties To Potentially Buy New Jersey Medical Center
The potential deal would allow Capital Health to expand their reach to patients all across the area. A New Jersey medical center could potentially be bought up by a health care organization with centers in Bucks County. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs
See which Bucks County schools made the list.Image via iStock. Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine.
Police to increase presence at schools after attempted luring near Hopewell Valley Central High School
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to lure a Hopewell Valley Central High School student into his car as she was walking near the school Sept. 8, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. The student was walking on the Pennington-Titusville Road near the high school at...
hopewelltwp.org
Trenton Water Works Confident that Hopewell Township Customers Not Impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease
The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks Catholic schools recognized for growth, exceeding potential
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education will recognize 62 parish and regional elementary schools as 2022 Archdiocesan Schools of Distinguished Instruction on Sept. 8. Thirty schools will be recognized for growth and exceeding potential. Recognition for growth was determined by comparing the Normal Curve Equivalent (NCE) score...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rutgers student seeks to steal Sauickie’s death bed arranged thunder in District 12
JACKSON, NJ – As former New Jersey Assemblyman Ron Dancer was on his deathbed, forces...
midjersey.news
September 8, 2022
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said that a business teacher and multi-sport coach at Steinert High School was arrested and charged on Thursday for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported today. Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, is...
One N.J. health system is suing another. It claims its rival is out to destroy it to build a monopoly.
CarePoint Health has filed an antitrust lawsuit against RWJBarnabas Health, the state’s largest health system, alleging it tried to force CarePoint into insolvency in order to build a health care monopoly in Hudson County. The 69-page lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, says RWJBarnabas conspired with others —...
Police Investigating Attempted Luring Of Female Student Near Mercer County High School
Police are investigating after a man tried to lure a female student into his vehicle near a Mercer County high school. A Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from school property on Pennington Titusville Road when a man driving a blue-colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her and asked if she needed a ride around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Hopewell Township Police said.
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
hopewelltwp.org
Does your water come from Trenton Water Works?
Hopewell Township is partnering with the New Jersey Department of Health to conduct enhanced surveillance for Legionnaires' disease and to determine the scope of Legionella bacteria in the water distribution service area for Trenton Water Works customers. Homeowners who are interested in having their water sampled are encouraged to sign-up here as soon as possible, and no later than September 15th.
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
mercerme.com
Somerset & Mercer Railway Marker 7: Retrieving a piece of Hopewell’s history
A 150-year-old stone post found by members of the Hopewell Township Historic Preservation Commission (HTHPC), and retrieved by a Hopewell Township public works crew from a Stony Brook creek bed last month, offers a peek into the role that railroads played in the history of the Township. The post, with...
Lawrence Ledger
Lawrence Township, NJ
248
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Lawrence and Mercer County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/lawrence-ledger/
Comments / 0