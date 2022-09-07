Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
WLOS.com
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
WLOS.com
First Lady Jill Biden plans stops in Tennessee & North Carolina for education events
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — First Lady Jill Biden is planning to travel to Tennessee and North Carolina on Monday, holding events to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. A press release from the U.S. Department of Educations says Dr. Biden will be traveling with...
WLOS.com
After loss in state funding, nonprofit fundraises to help domestic violence victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Cuts in state funding are threatening to disrupt services for victims of domestic violence in Western North Carolina. Because of that, Pisgah Legal Services held a fundraising event Thursday to raise money to fill that need. It was called "Giving Day" — a virtual event to raise money and awareness for justice and safety from domestic violence.
WLOS.com
Never forgotten: Ceremonies held across the mountains honoring those lost on 9/11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marks a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11 attacks. Communities across Western North Carolina will be gathering to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day. Below are some ceremonies taking place across...
WLOS.com
Mission Health announces $22 million in pay increases amid health care worker shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health announced earlier this week it will be giving pay increases totaling $22 million for certain positions. Officials with Mission Health said Tuesday, Sept. 6 in its ongoing effort to retain and recruit workers during the ongoing national health care worker shortage, it will give additional pay increases for "key roles which support patient care."
WLOS.com
Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WLOS.com
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
WLOS.com
Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
WLOS.com
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
WLOS.com
Several mountain school districts tout progress in rebounding from COVID learning impacts
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has released its performance grades for the 2021-22 school year, showing positive news for several mountain school districts, as well as areas for growth. The accountability report is the first since the 2018-19 school year to feature all...
WLOS.com
Transferring credits between UNC system schools just got easier
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transferring credits between North Carolina's higher education systems just got easier. Thursday, Sept. 8, the University of North Carolina launched what it calls the common numbering system. It's a database that helps students, advisors and other school officials identify which credits transfer between community colleges...
WLOS.com
Biltmore Lake residents band together to protect 138 acres of scenic land
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Biltmore Lake residents have come together to protect 138 acres of scenic land next to Pisgah National Forest and Bent Creek Wilderness. The tract of land, known as Scott's Ridge, was recently up for sale by Biltmore Farms. Many Biltmore Lake residents...
WLOS.com
'We're going to make the fair great again,' NC Mountain State Fair organizers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Mountain State Fair organizers are hopeful for a record-breaking numbers this year, following a lull in attendance the previous few years. The fair kicked off its 10-day run at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center on Friday with a decent turnout. Employees...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Several mountain school districts are touting their success in rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic learning impacts, evident in the state's performance grades for the 2021-22 school year. Mission Health announced this week that it will give current employees in certain positions, like all nurses, a combined $22 million...
WLOS.com
Parents warned not to buy this formula lacking necessary nutrients, per state officials
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or give infants a specific brand of formula, due to its lack of nutrients that babies need for adequate development. On Sept. 8, state health officials sent out...
WLOS.com
Man gets life in prison without parole for 2016 killing of trucker in Polk County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week after being found guilty by a Polk County jury of First Degree Murder in the 2016 murder of a truck driver. District Attorney Andrew Murray said on Sept. 7, 2022, a Polk...
WLOS.com
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
WLOS.com
Class of 2035: Henderson County educators hope T-shirts inspire kindergarten students
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners across Henderson County experienced many firsts as the school year began -- new teachers, new friends, a new school and a new T-shirt that won’t fit them until they graduate in 2035. While college and career plans are probably the last things...
WLOS.com
Henderson County EMS now able to provide blood transfusions on ambulances
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Emergency Medical Services is partnering with Pardee UNC Health Care to administer blood transfusions on ambulances. The new program will give EMS the capability to care for critically sick and injured patients who are in shock from blood loss. "It's going to give...
