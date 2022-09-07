ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
After loss in state funding, nonprofit fundraises to help domestic violence victims

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Cuts in state funding are threatening to disrupt services for victims of domestic violence in Western North Carolina. Because of that, Pisgah Legal Services held a fundraising event Thursday to raise money to fill that need. It was called "Giving Day" — a virtual event to raise money and awareness for justice and safety from domestic violence.
Mission Health announces $22 million in pay increases amid health care worker shortage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health announced earlier this week it will be giving pay increases totaling $22 million for certain positions. Officials with Mission Health said Tuesday, Sept. 6 in its ongoing effort to retain and recruit workers during the ongoing national health care worker shortage, it will give additional pay increases for "key roles which support patient care."
Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
Transferring credits between UNC system schools just got easier

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transferring credits between North Carolina's higher education systems just got easier. Thursday, Sept. 8, the University of North Carolina launched what it calls the common numbering system. It's a database that helps students, advisors and other school officials identify which credits transfer between community colleges...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Several mountain school districts are touting their success in rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic learning impacts, evident in the state's performance grades for the 2021-22 school year. Mission Health announced this week that it will give current employees in certain positions, like all nurses, a combined $22 million...
