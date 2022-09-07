ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wake Up Wyoming

Fifth Annual “Roll and Read” in North Casper

Saturday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., pack the kids in the stroller and roll on over to the Fifth Annual Roll & Read-Powered by Parents as Teachers at the Riverview Park in North Casper. The focus is on physical well-being and early literacy, according to a press...
WARNING: Wyoming Fire Danger High

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. And that's not the only area. While driving across the state, from Casper to Lander and beyond, I saw...
Booze & Bacon Festival with 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships

Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th. Spectator tickets will be sold in advance or in person at the door and will include admission to both the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships and the Booze and Bacon Festival activities. All Spectators and Competitors will be able to sample booze and bacon from the various vendors.
PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper

Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars

Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book

Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
Why is Casper so smoky?

A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

