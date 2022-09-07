Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper
It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather. If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...
Fifth Annual “Roll and Read” in North Casper
Saturday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., pack the kids in the stroller and roll on over to the Fifth Annual Roll & Read-Powered by Parents as Teachers at the Riverview Park in North Casper. The focus is on physical well-being and early literacy, according to a press...
ON THIS DAY: Two Years Ago It Was Snowing in Casper – Today Saw Record Heat
Casper has had a very warm summer for 2022. Today, the recorded high was 96°, which is exceptionally high for this time of year, but two years ago to the day, it was much cooler. As a matter of fact, it was snowing. According to data gleaned from Weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WARNING: Wyoming Fire Danger High
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. And that's not the only area. While driving across the state, from Casper to Lander and beyond, I saw...
Booze & Bacon Festival with 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships
Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th. Spectator tickets will be sold in advance or in person at the door and will include admission to both the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships and the Booze and Bacon Festival activities. All Spectators and Competitors will be able to sample booze and bacon from the various vendors.
PHOTOS: Season of the Witch Starts Now For Casper Family Decorating for Halloween
The time has almost drawn nigh. The air is cooling (like, sort of). The sun sets earlier, the night comes sooner. The moonlight beckons all who surrender to it. It is autumn. It is Halloween. It is the season of the witch. Or, at least, it is for one Casper...
Check Out Pictures from This Years Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show
On Monday, the annual Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show was held at the Sunrise Shopping Center and hosted by the Rockin Burgers N Dogs and. Advance Auto Parts. The winner of the hotdog eating contest eating 19 hotdogs, Johnny, was the same person who won the contest last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Environmentalists Fail To Challenge Wyoming’s Worst Eco Damage
Yet another oil and gas project in Wyoming is facing legal challenges. Conservationists filed suit in an attempt to stop the Converse County Oil and Gas Project from continuing. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved the project almost two years ago, allowing for 5,000 new oil and gas wells...
PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper
Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
How Can Casper’s Skies Be Even More Smokier Today?
The skies around Casper have been really smoky over the last few days and today was going to be a little smokier. Wildfires in states to the west of us have quite a few fires and we're seeing signs of those fires here in Central Wyoming. There have been a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Boomtown Blast’ Is Now Open Inside the Sunrise Shopping Center
Casper has a new location for fun for all ages. Located inside the Sunrise Shopping Center, at the former Sunrise Lanes location, Boomtown Blast is now open. The official Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page shared photos of the ribbon cutting ceremony along with a caption that read:. What...
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars
Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
Wyomingites Say THIS Is The Right Time To Decorate For Fall
Pumpkin Spice Lattes were officially released into the Universe this year on August 30th. And while many Fall loving folks cheered, a fair amount of people felt like it was way too early. While I personally think there is never a right time to release Pumpkin Spice Lattes because they...
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No, The Casper Christmas Parade is NOT Changing Its Name to the ‘Lights of December’ Parade
There are currently rumors floating around social media that the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade (sponsored by the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce) is changing its name to the 'Lights of December Parade.'. K2 Radio News can confirm that this is absolutely not the case. The rumor seems to have started...
LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book
Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
Why is Casper so smoky?
A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
Casper’s Funky Junk Is Back For Fall 2022 On September 17
For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party... Live music, more than 50 artisan vendors, food trucks, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk. This Fall's...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0