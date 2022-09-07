Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Wyoming Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2019 murder of Casper woman
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Wyoming Supreme Court released its opinion affirming the conviction of Anthony Rodriguez in the 2019 murder of his mother-in-law, Mary Fogle, in Casper. Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2021 and sentenced to 70 years to life in prison later that...
Senator Barrasso Talks Importance of United Way of Natrona County
United Way of Natrona County held their annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 and it featured a myriad of guests, including current Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. The event highlighted many of the non-profit organizations in Natrona County, including the Child Development Center, Mimi's House, Unaccompanied Student Initiative,...
Casper Council Makes Hunger Proclamation
On Tuesday, Casper mayor Ray Pacheco made a proclamation declaring September hunger action month, with members of several advocacy organizations that provide food present. Members representing the Radius Church, the Salvation Army, the Food Bank of Wyoming, and the First Church of the Nazarene, showed up to accept the proclamation.
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars
Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellspring Health Access Has Begun Offering Free Plan B
Wellspring Health Access (WHA), which plans to open a clinic in Casper sometime next year, has begun offering free Plan B in the mail to anyone who requests it. Julie Burkhart, the president of WHA, said that they've shipped out a few dozen orders so far out of their initial supply of 250, and hope to be able to send them over the next few months.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities
5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
Casper Firefighters Holding Annual Stair Climb to Honor 9/11 Victims and Local Fallen Heroes
September 11, 2001 is a day that will forever live in infamy. It was a day of great tragedy, but it was also a day of tremendous heroism. The various accounts of first responders putting their lives on the line, simply for the possibility of saving others are as much a part of that day, and the subsequent days as anything else.
, a jury found Anthony Rodriguez guilty of second-degree murder and domestic battery.
Anthony Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April of last year in the stabbing death of Mary Fogle, his mother-in-law. K2News covered the previous details of the case four months ago. Rodriguez was sentenced to 70 years to life behind bars in August 2020. He subsequently appealed the judgment...
RELATED PEOPLE
oilcity.news
City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
Casper hometown hero, Kory Suba, sadly passed away
United States Army veteran Kory Suba died in his sleep on Friday, August 26th. Suba was born in 1990. He attended High School at Natrona County where he was in JRROTC. He joined the Army as an Airborne Infantryman in 2008. After graduating Basic training, AIT, and Jump School, he was assigned to C38 Long Range Surveillance Company (LRS).
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Environmentalists Fail To Challenge Wyoming’s Worst Eco Damage
Yet another oil and gas project in Wyoming is facing legal challenges. Conservationists filed suit in an attempt to stop the Converse County Oil and Gas Project from continuing. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved the project almost two years ago, allowing for 5,000 new oil and gas wells...
Annual Suicide Prevention, Awareness Walk Set For Sept. 17
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host the annual Breaking the Silence Walk at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St., at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept.17, according to a news release from the Task Force. The free event offers the opportunity to remember loved ones lost to suicide and...
oilcity.news
Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper
It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather. If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Last Day for David Street Station Splash Pad is September 13
It's that time of the year again. The leaves are falling, the sun is setting earlier, and the David Street Station Splash Pad is shutting down for the season. For months, the Splash Pad has served as an oasis for Casper youth. It was the highlight of many a summer afternoon in Downtown Casper and, according to the Station, it's only going to be around for a few more days this season.
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
Fifth Annual “Roll and Read” in North Casper
Saturday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., pack the kids in the stroller and roll on over to the Fifth Annual Roll & Read-Powered by Parents as Teachers at the Riverview Park in North Casper. The focus is on physical well-being and early literacy, according to a press...
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1