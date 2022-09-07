ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word “Squaw.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

University Of Wyoming Breaks Ground On Coal Product Demonstration Project

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), Wood PLC and Atlas Carbon LLC broke ground on the site of a coal refinery project near Gillette. The facility will be a pilot project to further the goal of processing coal into products that are used in building products and soil additives in agriculture.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Sec. State Ed Buchanan Wishes Chuck Gray Well, Despite ‘Disappointing’ Campaign

Although the Secretary of State’s role in Wyoming has not historically drawn much attention, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has overseen a more high-profile tenure. “If anybody wants to measure success, you look at how much enrichment you received in your life and how much did you teach to others,” Buchanan said. “This job has enriched my life greatly.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon Is Doing A Good Job With Wolf Management

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Enjoy your newsletter on Wyoming. I had to reply to the letter concerning the Governor’s wolf management plan. I live 2000 miles from Yellowstone, use to bring the family every four or five years to visit Yellowstone, Teton National Park,...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Millions flow to Wyoming to plug orphaned oil and gas wells

State and federal authorities overseeing oil and gas operations in Wyoming anticipate millions in federal funding to clean up wells, pipelines, pads and other related facilities left “orphaned” or otherwise unremediated by operators. There are more than 2,307 orphaned well sites in Wyoming, according to state and federal...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Sales Taxes#Linus Business#Fish Department#Cowboy State Daily#Treasury Department
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 10, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Margie Johnson on Yellowstone Highway heading east into Cody along Buffalo Bill Reservoir. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyomingites Recall Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Sheridan County in 1984

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As word of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing reverberates around the world, here in Wyoming, long-time residents in the northeast part of the state recall the eventful days in October of 1984 when the Queen spent a few days with friends in Sheridan County.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Ranch owner: Corner-crossing damages could exceed $7M

In a disclosure statement, an attorney for Elk Mountain Ranch says four hunters diminished the value of the 22,000-acre property by between $3.1 million and $7.75 million when they passed through its airspace. The owner of Elk Mountain Ranch asserts that four Missouri hunters who corner-hopped to hunt public land...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 8, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.84, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.85 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up 25 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Comments / 0

Community Policy