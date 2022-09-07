Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia travels to Illinois, looks to improve to 2-0 under Coach Tony Elliott
After starting Coach Tony Elliott’s reign with an uneven and sloppy 34-17 win against Football College Subdivision team Richmond, the Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) will travel to Champaign, Ill. to take on the perennially underachieving Illini (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon. The Illini won their opener against lowly Wyoming 38-6 before losing to conference foe Indiana 23-20 on a last minute, backbreaking drive.
Living fourth year by these four lessons
The start of this academic year marked something bigger for me than it has in years past — it marked the beginning of my fourth year. I will be honest in saying that it feels rather surreal that I am in my last year of college. My first three years at the University went by much faster than I could have ever imagined.
