Claire Miller, teen accused of killing her sister, will remain in juvenile facility until trial
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2022. Claire Miller, the teen accused of killing her sister when she was 14, will remain at a juvenile facility until her trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. A judge ruled at an interest...
State police search for missing woman in Dauphin County
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 24-year-old woman last seen Sept. 6 in Dauphin County. Holly Ann Rowe, of Lykens Borough, is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury, police said. Her last known location was on the 500 block of North Street in Lykens Borough, police said.
Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
Arrest made in fatal drug overdose
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
Drug Task Force Nabs Lancaster County Man
LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana as a result of a search and seizure by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. 36-year-old Chauncey Martin-Perry of Manheim Township was arrested September 1 after the Drug Task Force received information he was in possession of illegal narcotics at two storage units and his residence. Search warrants conducted at those locations resulted in confiscations of 3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and about $55,000 in cash. Martin-Perry was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler and held on $100,000 bail.
Teens fighting led to shooting at Cumberland County park: police
A 16-year-old boy is charged after a fight at a Lower Allen Township park turned into a shooting on Wednesday, according to police. Officers were called to Highland Park Playground, 1301 Chatham Road, around 4:30 p.m., for reports of shots fired, Lower Allen Township police said. The caller believed there...
Liverpool Man Convicted for Port Trevorton Armed Robbery
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man has been convicted of committing a 2019 armed robbery in Port Trevorton. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch tells us 42-year-old Ray Dressler Jr. of Liverpool was convicted on all counts, including robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and making terroristic threats. Dressler is now jailed in Snyder County Prison, $250,000 bail while a presentence investigation underway.
Fatal crash under investigation in Dauphin County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County. The crash closed Route 22 near Jonestown Road for more than three hours. State police say the crash occured in the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. According to...
Harrisburg man sentenced to 30 years for role in drug deal resulting in death
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that a Harrisburg man has been sentenced for his role in a drug delivery that resulted in death. Juan Diaz, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in jail after pleading guilty to selling...
Lancaster man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman a the KeepSafe Storage facility in Manheim Township. According to police, an officer arrived at the facility after someone reported a female yelling for someone to call the police.
5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
Police search for missing teen in Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen in Franklin County. Jaxson Charles Knight, 15, was last seen shortly before midnight on Wednesday, according to police in Washington Township. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on his...
Police said pizza delivery driver allegedly took bigger slice of the pie
Lock Haven, Pa. — An employee at Pizza City in Lock Haven reported more than 20 altered receipts to investigators after he discovered incorrect tip payouts. Pizza City Delivery driver Travis Scott Condo, 40, was the only person paid out by the receipts, according to Detective Richard Simpson. An investigation into the allegations revealed Condo had allegedly altered 24 receipts to increase his payout. In some instances, Condo received a...
Teen Missing in Sunbury, 16-Year-Old Gone Since August
SUNBURY – A 16-year-old male has been reported missing in Sunbury. Sunbury Police reported Friday they are looking for Jayden Davis, who was last seen over a week ago entering a vehicle in the Sunbury Area. Officers say Davis may be staying in Shamokin. Davis is described as a...
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
Shooting reported near Lebanon School District stadium, no injuries reported
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police say bullet casings were found after a suspected shooting near Lebanon School District Stadium on Friday night. A Lebanon School District Police officer on duty at Friday night’s football game reported what he suspected to be gunshots about 15 minutes after the game ended. Staff and police helped those who remained at the stadium exit in an orderly fashion without further incident and no injuries were reported at the stadium.
Three individuals charged for throwing items at cars from highway overpass in Union County
White Deer, Pa. — Troopers received several calls the morning of August 28 about a group of people throwing items at vehicles from an overpass on Interstate 80 in Union County. State police at Milton say two adults of Loganton and a 16-year-old minor were throwing items at moving vehicles from the White Deer Pike overpass in Lewis Township. State police identified the adult suspects as Caleb Harvey, 28, and...
