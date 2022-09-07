ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

abc27.com

Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in fatal drug overdose

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Drug Task Force Nabs Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana as a result of a search and seizure by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. 36-year-old Chauncey Martin-Perry of Manheim Township was arrested September 1 after the Drug Task Force received information he was in possession of illegal narcotics at two storage units and his residence. Search warrants conducted at those locations resulted in confiscations of 3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and about $55,000 in cash. Martin-Perry was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler and held on $100,000 bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Liverpool Man Convicted for Port Trevorton Armed Robbery

MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man has been convicted of committing a 2019 armed robbery in Port Trevorton. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch tells us 42-year-old Ray Dressler Jr. of Liverpool was convicted on all counts, including robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and making terroristic threats. Dressler is now jailed in Snyder County Prison, $250,000 bail while a presentence investigation underway.
PORT TREVORTON, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash under investigation in Dauphin County

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County. The crash closed Route 22 near Jonestown Road for more than three hours. State police say the crash occured in the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. According to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man arrested after allegedly strangling woman

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman a the KeepSafe Storage facility in Manheim Township. According to police, an officer arrived at the facility after someone reported a female yelling for someone to call the police. Get daily news, weather,...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Police search for missing teen in Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen in Franklin County. Jaxson Charles Knight, 15, was last seen shortly before midnight on Wednesday, according to police in Washington Township. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on his...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police said pizza delivery driver allegedly took bigger slice of the pie

Lock Haven, Pa. — An employee at Pizza City in Lock Haven reported more than 20 altered receipts to investigators after he discovered incorrect tip payouts. Pizza City Delivery driver Travis Scott Condo, 40, was the only person paid out by the receipts, according to Detective Richard Simpson. An investigation into the allegations revealed Condo had allegedly altered 24 receipts to increase his payout. In some instances, Condo received a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wkok.com

Teen Missing in Sunbury, 16-Year-Old Gone Since August

SUNBURY – A 16-year-old male has been reported missing in Sunbury. Sunbury Police reported Friday they are looking for Jayden Davis, who was last seen over a week ago entering a vehicle in the Sunbury Area. Officers say Davis may be staying in Shamokin. Davis is described as a...
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

Shooting reported near Lebanon School District stadium, no injuries reported

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police say bullet casings were found after a suspected shooting near Lebanon School District Stadium on Friday night. A Lebanon School District Police officer on duty at Friday night’s football game reported what he suspected to be gunshots about 15 minutes after the game ended. Staff and police helped those who remained at the stadium exit in an orderly fashion without further incident and no injuries were reported at the stadium.
LEBANON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three individuals charged for throwing items at cars from highway overpass in Union County

White Deer, Pa. — Troopers received several calls the morning of August 28 about a group of people throwing items at vehicles from an overpass on Interstate 80 in Union County. State police at Milton say two adults of Loganton and a 16-year-old minor were throwing items at moving vehicles from the White Deer Pike overpass in Lewis Township. State police identified the adult suspects as Caleb Harvey, 28, and...
UNION COUNTY, PA

