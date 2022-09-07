ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe restaurant assisting in relief efforts for Jackson, MS water crisis

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 4 days ago
A West Monroe restaurant is working to provide aid to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Coney Island Connection will be collecting cases of water to benefit those residents affected by the water crisis in the City of Jackson. The restaurant will be accepting donations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday at 2635 N. 7th Street, West Monroe.

"It's important to me because I feel like, if it was me, you or anybody else, I would want somebody to help us," Coney Island Connection owner Chris Lewis said. "I feel like we're better together. I just try to treat people the way I want to be treated."

On August 29, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in the City of Jackson after excessive rainfall worsened problems in one of the city's already troubled treatment plants − O.B. Curtis − leaving 15,000 residents without running water.

Jackson was placed under a citywide boil advisory on Saturday due to high turbidity of surface water with possible disease-causing bacteria. The advisory affects approximately 46,000 water connections in the city.

The city said on Tuesday that water pressure should be back for everyone, though water will still need to be boiled to be safe for human consumption.

As of Tuesday morning, Lewis said there were over six pallets of water cases collected.

"We've got so much water already, it's ridiculous," Lewis said. "When I get through, it'll be over 16 pallets of water and that's with over 50 cases on each pallet."

Lewis said he will be transporting the water to Jackson on Saturday.

For those wanting to contribute, they can drop a case of water or monetary donation at the restaurant

"No donation is too small," Lewis said. "Of course, you know, if you're extremely thirsty and somebody gives you one bottle of water, I guarantee you're gonna be thankful."

