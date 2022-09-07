ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Cam Newton
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Patriots#Jets#Bills#American Football#Afc Notes#Nbc Sports#Qb Tua Tagovailoa#Espn
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Bears vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wait is over. Bears football is back and that means the return of three things to watch when they host the 49ers in the season opener.Battle of Young QuarterbacksWe have to start with the quarterback position. And I'm not just talking about Justin Fields although, make no mistake all eyes will be on him. His counterpart for the Niners, Trey Lance, isn't just a fellow second-year QB who only played in six games. He was drafted third overall, eight spots ahead of Fields. It will be a measuring stick for both QBs and a chance for Fields...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Josh Allen’s crazy stiff arm

Ordinarily, the stiff arm is not something you see from quarterbacks. But at 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds, Josh Allen is not an ordinary quarterback. That was something that the Los Angeles Rams and specifically, safety Nick Scott, learned the hard way on Thursday night. On their first possession of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision

On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy