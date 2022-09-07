Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
Here's how experts pick Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals are big favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 tilt at Paycor Stadium. Sticking with that theme, most experts in charge of NFL picks every week have decided to side heavily with those Bengals. Over at NFL Pick Watch, a resounding 95 percent of the...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Mary Kay Cabot: The Browns are not getting a lot of love because Jacoby Brissett as the quarterback
Mary Kay Cabot previews Browns - Panthers. Why is Brissett not getting the love from the media right now. Keys on how the Browns defense should go after Baker Mayfield. Who has the most pressure to perform on the Browns’ offensive line?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game
The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
Bears vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wait is over. Bears football is back and that means the return of three things to watch when they host the 49ers in the season opener.Battle of Young QuarterbacksWe have to start with the quarterback position. And I'm not just talking about Justin Fields although, make no mistake all eyes will be on him. His counterpart for the Niners, Trey Lance, isn't just a fellow second-year QB who only played in six games. He was drafted third overall, eight spots ahead of Fields. It will be a measuring stick for both QBs and a chance for Fields...
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
Amari Cooper drops bold ‘fireworks’ take on Browns’ Deshaun Watson-less offense
The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to improve their offense. The most notable acquisition, Deshaun Watson, won’t be playing for the first 11 games of the season. Amari Cooper, another offseason acquisition, still has tons of confidence. Cooper told reporters that the Browns’ offense is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?
So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Josh Allen’s crazy stiff arm
Ordinarily, the stiff arm is not something you see from quarterbacks. But at 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds, Josh Allen is not an ordinary quarterback. That was something that the Los Angeles Rams and specifically, safety Nick Scott, learned the hard way on Thursday night. On their first possession of...
NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision
On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Comments / 0