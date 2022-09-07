ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia travels to Illinois, looks to improve to 2-0 under Coach Tony Elliott

After starting Coach Tony Elliott’s reign with an uneven and sloppy 34-17 win against Football College Subdivision team Richmond, the Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) will travel to Champaign, Ill. to take on the perennially underachieving Illini (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon. The Illini won their opener against lowly Wyoming 38-6 before losing to conference foe Indiana 23-20 on a last minute, backbreaking drive.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Previewing Virginia women’s golf for the 2022-2023 season

Virginia women’s golf will start their season Monday, as the No. 10 Cavaliers look to compete against the best the sport has to offer during their year-round season. Coach Ria Scott released the 2022-23 schedule in late July, which includes eight regular season events and a trip to Mexico for the Guadalajara Country Club Collegiate Invitational.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

30-30-30 with the NEOPMA

MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (September 1st, 2022) – The 2022 Superchargers Showdown, September 30th through October 2nd, is shaping up to be one of the most memorable yet! This event will bring highly talented racers from the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA). The theme of the event is 30-30-30. 30 years, $30,000 to win, and a special 30+ […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Fight stops high school football game in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
MIDDLETOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
foxbaltimore.com

Towson University campus mourns the death of former university president

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Towson University community is mourning the loss of former campus President Emeritus James L. Fisher. The current Towson University President, Kim Schatzel, announced the passing of the ninth university president, who led tremendous growth in the 1970s, Friday. Fisher was born in Decatur, Illinois, on...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Cape shuts out Severna Park in Bi-State Challenge

LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated the Severna Park Falcons in a final score of 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Addison Basile would strike first and get it past the goalie for the 1-0 lead. Basile would strike again after getting a pass from Alexi Nowakowski, she would get her second goal of the game for the 2-0 lead.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Stadium#Cavaliers#Dmv#Terrapin
Bay Net

Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
WESTMINSTER, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in Baltimore

Are you traveling to Maryland and looking for the best bars in Baltimore?. I’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy a drink in Charm City. There’s something for everyone in Baltimore, from cozy pubs to lively comedy clubs. Don’t forget the live music!. You...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Baltimore With Waterfront Views

Baltimore is a city rich in history as a key player in the American Revolution and an important port city. While it no longer has a significant role as a port city, the giant harbors and marinas of Baltimore’s maritime past still characterize the downtown shoreline. The harbor has...
BALTIMORE, MD
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Baltimore (Something for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many things to keep you entertained and busy when visiting Baltimore. From museums and attractions to shopping and outdoor recreation, this part of Maryland is the perfect destination for anyone who loves history, art, and being active. Known as the home of NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and MLB’s Baltimore Orioles, there is plenty of spirit and energy in this city.
BALTIMORE, MD
beckerspayer.com

Johns Hopkins to go out of network with CareFirst on Dec. 5 without new contract

Johns Hopkins will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield on Dec. 5 if the two sides are unable to reach a new contract, The Baltimore Sun reported Sept. 8. Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers told the Sun that the cost of providing care rose 21 percent over the past decade, but CareFirst's rate increase was only 10 percent. He said CareFirst was paying less than other insurers.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

USS Carter Hall heads to Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland's Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- One of the Naval Ships that will be front and center throughout Fleet Week is the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious warship making its way up the Chesapeake Bay.WJZ's Sean Streicher boarded a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter to rendezvous with the USS Carter Hall as it makes its way up the Chesapeake Bay en route to Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."The Fightin 50, otherwise known as the USS Carter Hall, was built to keep America safe and the world seas free and open to commerce," Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, the commander of Carrier Strike Group Two, said.The 610-foot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy