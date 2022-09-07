Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia travels to Illinois, looks to improve to 2-0 under Coach Tony Elliott
After starting Coach Tony Elliott’s reign with an uneven and sloppy 34-17 win against Football College Subdivision team Richmond, the Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) will travel to Champaign, Ill. to take on the perennially underachieving Illini (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon. The Illini won their opener against lowly Wyoming 38-6 before losing to conference foe Indiana 23-20 on a last minute, backbreaking drive.
UV Cavalier Daily
Previewing Virginia women’s golf for the 2022-2023 season
Virginia women’s golf will start their season Monday, as the No. 10 Cavaliers look to compete against the best the sport has to offer during their year-round season. Coach Ria Scott released the 2022-23 schedule in late July, which includes eight regular season events and a trip to Mexico for the Guadalajara Country Club Collegiate Invitational.
30-30-30 with the NEOPMA
MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (September 1st, 2022) – The 2022 Superchargers Showdown, September 30th through October 2nd, is shaping up to be one of the most memorable yet! This event will bring highly talented racers from the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA). The theme of the event is 30-30-30. 30 years, $30,000 to win, and a special 30+ […]
fox5dc.com
Fight stops high school football game in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Towson University campus mourns the death of former university president
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Towson University community is mourning the loss of former campus President Emeritus James L. Fisher. The current Towson University President, Kim Schatzel, announced the passing of the ninth university president, who led tremendous growth in the 1970s, Friday. Fisher was born in Decatur, Illinois, on...
9 things to know about Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe
HYATTSTOWN, Md. — Frances Tiafoe first picked up a tennis racket at the age of five. Little did he know, 19 years later he would be picking up a racket for a match that puts him one step closer to the history books. If Tiafoe can complete his Cinderella...
WMDT.com
Cape shuts out Severna Park in Bi-State Challenge
LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated the Severna Park Falcons in a final score of 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Addison Basile would strike first and get it past the goalie for the 1-0 lead. Basile would strike again after getting a pass from Alexi Nowakowski, she would get her second goal of the game for the 2-0 lead.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in Baltimore
Are you traveling to Maryland and looking for the best bars in Baltimore?. I’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy a drink in Charm City. There’s something for everyone in Baltimore, from cozy pubs to lively comedy clubs. Don’t forget the live music!. You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Baltimore With Waterfront Views
Baltimore is a city rich in history as a key player in the American Revolution and an important port city. While it no longer has a significant role as a port city, the giant harbors and marinas of Baltimore’s maritime past still characterize the downtown shoreline. The harbor has...
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Baltimore (Something for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many things to keep you entertained and busy when visiting Baltimore. From museums and attractions to shopping and outdoor recreation, this part of Maryland is the perfect destination for anyone who loves history, art, and being active. Known as the home of NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and MLB’s Baltimore Orioles, there is plenty of spirit and energy in this city.
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins to go out of network with CareFirst on Dec. 5 without new contract
Johns Hopkins will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield on Dec. 5 if the two sides are unable to reach a new contract, The Baltimore Sun reported Sept. 8. Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers told the Sun that the cost of providing care rose 21 percent over the past decade, but CareFirst's rate increase was only 10 percent. He said CareFirst was paying less than other insurers.
khqa.com
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
USS Carter Hall heads to Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland's Fleet Week
BALTIMORE -- One of the Naval Ships that will be front and center throughout Fleet Week is the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious warship making its way up the Chesapeake Bay.WJZ's Sean Streicher boarded a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter to rendezvous with the USS Carter Hall as it makes its way up the Chesapeake Bay en route to Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."The Fightin 50, otherwise known as the USS Carter Hall, was built to keep America safe and the world seas free and open to commerce," Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, the commander of Carrier Strike Group Two, said.The 610-foot...
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Baltimore area transit advocates get first look at potential north-south alignments
Key lawmaker says state-run bus service in the Baltimore region has been "an utter failure." The post Baltimore area transit advocates get first look at potential north-south alignments appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Virginia man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.
Comments / 0