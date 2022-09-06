Read full article on original website
Brent Maddox
4d ago
all cause someone wanted to gossip and call him and undercover snitch ... that's why you don't gossip about people ... dude was telling people this dude a cop and no good etc .... . a lot of people get hurt for gossiping in the past and present ... people don't like being gossiped about
Brent Maddox
4d ago
most of you would have did the same thing if someone was telling everyone you an undercover cop ....... it wasn't right .. still dude lost his job and went insane over that guy telling everyone he's undercover cop
Investigation finds police justified in shooting that left Pocatello man paralyzed
POCATELLO — An investigation into a September 2020 incident found that three officers who shot a burglar were justified in their actions. Around 8:30 p.m., on Sept. 25, 2020, numerous officers from the Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police converged on Jake Sheeler — the suspect in an armed burglary. During the incident, three officers fired a total of 15 rounds from varying distances. Five of those shots hit Sheeler, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.
Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase
POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Police investigating incident at Eastern Idaho State Fair following social media post
The Blackfoot Police Department is aware of a social media post that circulated this morning alleging the excessive use of force by one of our police officers last night (09/09/2022) involving a EISF Fair patron. We take all allegations of police misconduct very seriously. We promptly looked into this incident and have been in contact with the alleged victim. Our initial findings found that members of the Blackfoot Police Department...
Bannock County Jail medical bay upgraded for the first time in 25 years
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its new and improved jail medical bay Thursday. As part of the upgrade, several years in the making, new flooring, ceiling tiles, cabinets and countertops were installed. Additionally, the dentist equipment inside the medical bay was completely upgraded. “It’s significantly...
More Details in the Arrest of Former Soda Springs Coach Wade Schvaneveldt
Wade Schvaneveldt has been charged with 20 felony counts of rape, according to court records. Most of the court documents related to the case have been sealed, but what they do show is that Schvaneveldt is accused of engaging in sexual relations with a girl between the ages of 16 and 17 on 20 different occasions in 2014 and 2015.
Blackfoot Police Respond to Social Media Claims of Excessive Use of Force Used at Fair
The Blackfoot Police Department is speaking out about a social media post that is going around. The department says a post circulating Saturday morning claimed that one of its police officers used excessive force on someone at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Blackfoot Police say they immediately investigated and have...
Man charged after allegedly headbutting probation officer
IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old man was charged after allegedly headbutting a probation officer while he was being taken into custody for a probation violation. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Scott Hensley was being taken into custody by State Probation and Parole off Broadway in Idaho Falls. After Hensley was detained in handcuffs, he lunged at a probation officer and a “scuffle ensued,” according to documents.
Pocatello man gets probation for ax handle attack
POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after attacking another man with an ax handle has been sentenced to probation. Curtis Tyler Green, 52, was sentenced to five years of felony probation with a 120-day discretionary sentence, according to court records. District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of three to six years in favor of the probation period.
Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash
REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
Police: Local woman arrested after throwing beer bottles at bartenders
POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after police say she threw beer bottles at bartenders at a local bar on Sept. 2. Stacie Marie Dye, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with the two felonies following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:47 p.m. Pocatello police were dispatched to the First National Bar in downtown Pocatello for the report of...
Mark Bent appears in court Tuesday
Mark Bent, the 41-year-old charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Nikolas Bird, appeared in court on Tuesday. The post Mark Bent appears in court Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
Blackfoot man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing gun at man
BLACKFOOT — A 38-year-old Blackfoot man was booked into the Bingham County Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, causing him to be scared about being shot. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, officers were called to the area of Seefried Lane on Aug. 27 for an aggravated assault. Dispatchers said a man named Adam Edie had pointed a gun at someone and left in a Toyota Camry.
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls
We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County. The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Police release name of man killed in shooting
IDAHO FALLS — Police have released the name of a man shot and killed Saturday night. Nikolas Bird, 23, died after being shot multiple times on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane around 10:30 p.m. Officers arrested Mark Bent, 41, and he is in the Bonneville County Jail...
