KBI: Death of woman in Crawford County considered homicide

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia, Kansas.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on Tuesday morning. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene and began investigating.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 11:25 a.m., a woman called 911 after discovering the body of her friend. When deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded in Arcadia, they located Geneva Ham, 80, dead inside her home. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed. The coroner ruled Ham’s manner of death a homicide.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also been sent to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.