Taylor Ann Green ‘still trying to heal’ from Shep Rose split

Healing a broken heart.

Taylor Ann Green revealed that, despite her “cordial relationship” with Shep Rose, she’s still struggling after the pair called it quits last month.

“Disclaimer to everyone: Shep and I are broken up. We have kept a cordial relationship but would appreciate not hearing what my ex is up to while I’m still trying to heal,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Thanks in advance.”

The “Southern Charm” star confirmed the pair ended their two-year relationship while on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” after claims that Rose didn’t want to be monogamous.

The former couple called it quits last month.

“We are not together,” Green, 27, told Cohen, adding that while other outlets reported they had broken up earlier, their split was recent.

When asked if she thought Rose had been unfaithful to her during their relationship, Green said she “would probably have to assume” so.

“I think everything’s that showing nine months later, here we are today that’s proving to be true that that’s the way he still thinks,” she said, referring to Rose’s hesitance to ever marry.

Before their breakup, Shep admitted to cheating on Green after kissing and texting “an old flame,” a habit that his friends don’t think is ever going to change.

Rose has admitted to cheating on Green.

During one episode of the reality series, Craig Conover insinuated that Rose had cheated more than once , saying it made Green constantly “worry.”

“Taylor’s anxious when you leave town because you keep cheating on her when you leave town,” Conover, 33, claimed. “I mean, how is she supposed to be — just like, sleep peacefully at night?”

The former couple started dating in 2020.

Although insiders told People that Green is “incredibly hurt” by the cheating, they claim she now “knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish.”

The exes began dating after meeting during a night out at Sullivan’s Island bar in South Carolina. They went Instagram-official in May 2020.