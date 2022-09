The No. 9 Baylor Bears will take on the No. 21 BYU Cougars in a battle of ranked teams at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT. Both teams are 1-0; BYU is 0-0 at home, while the Bears are 0-0 on the road. Baylor dismantled Albany 69-10 in Week 1, while BYU blew out South Florida 50-21. This matchup could be a preview of what's to come with BYU set to join the Big 12 Conference next season.

PROVO, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO