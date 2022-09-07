Read full article on original website
whopam.com
City council lacks quorum to meet
The special called meeting of the Hopkinsville City Council Thursday evening had to be postponed, after there were not enough council members present to form a quorum. No action could be taken as only councilmembers Chuck Crabtree, Amy Craig, Travis Martin, Terry Parker, Tom Johnson and Steve Keel were present, with the other members absent due to either illness or traveling conflicts. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch says they hope to have the meeting on September 15.
whopam.com
Todd County alters plans to purchase ambulances
Todd County Fiscal Court made quick work of a routine agenda Friday morning and took a change in direction in how the county will obtain two ambulances. The county designated up to $140,000 in COVID CARES Act money in 2020 toward the purchase of a new ambulance from Penn Care of Ohio, but that vehicle has yet to arrive due to supply chain issues and increased costs of building the box.
WBKO
Bowling Green City Commissioners approve franchise agreement for new high speed internet provider
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City Commission has approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement to StuppFiber. It allows the company to use city rights-of-way for “the operation and maintenance of a telecommunications system within the City of Bowling Green.”. On Tuesday, at the regular meeting of the Board of...
whopam.com
Bentzel discusses decision to postpone merger of high school extra-curriculars, sports
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel has offered additional comments on the decision to postpone the merger of high school athletics and extra-curricular activities after the consolidation project was delayed by higher-than-expected bids. The schools had been set to combine following the current school year, but Bentzel announced that...
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
wkdzradio.com
December 10 Tornado Victims Moving Into Homes
The landscapes in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Princeton are again changing thanks to efforts by local groups, state officials, and FEMA. Governor Andy Beshear says housing and shelter were key following the December 10 tornados and several groups stepped up to help including the Parks System. Beshear says keys to...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Road improvements, medical cannabis and legalizing abortion make Clarksville’s 2023 Legislative Agenda
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Clarksville City Council adopted the resolution to send a 2023 Legislative Agenda to the 113th General Assembly, containing a variety of items including road infrastructure improvements, a request to legalize medical cannabis and repeal pro-life measures at the state level. There are two sections of...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Schools Addresses Lagging Overall Attendance
For the last six weeks, Trigg County Schools and its officials have exuded and embraced what feels like a genuinely positive start to the 2022-23 calendar year. Classes seem energized. Teachers look and feel invigorated. Administrators can, well, administrate. Students are back together again, and consistently. But one minor problem...
wevv.com
Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County
An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
‘Felt like a slap in the face’: Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, retired weeks before deadline
City employees in Clarksville who worked through the worst of the pandemic are upset, after being left out of hazard pay because of a technical deadline.
wkdzradio.com
Jett Trial Set For August 21, 2023
It’ll be another 11 months before Harold Jett stands trial for the murder of his aunt, Mary Dullenty. But during his Friday pre-trial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, a date was agreed upon and set by defense attorney Michael Bufkin, Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins and Circuit Judge Jamus Redd — bound for the week of August 21, 2023.
whvoradio.com
Redd Upholds Bingham Sentence Of 10-Year Maximum
Following compelling arguments from defense counselors Mary Rohrer and Doug Moore, alongside Commonwealth’s rebuttal from Carrie Ovey-Wiggins, 56th Circuit Judge Jamus Redd opted Friday to uphold the jury’s sentencing recommendation for Cadiz woman Keyona Bingham — and denied motions for probation, work release and alternative sentencing. On...
wkdzradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
wevv.com
Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties
Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
14news.com
Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
WBKO
KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
whopam.com
Woman injured in South Main Street accident
One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
clarksvillenow.com
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit With Tractor-Trailer Ends In Christian County (w/VIDEO)
A police pursuit with a tractor-trailer that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Saturday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say the pursuit crossed into Kentucky on Fort Campbell Boulevard and the tractor-trailer lost a tire then the driver Vincent Hawkins Jr. turned into Walmart. The truck reportedly struck several vehicles...
