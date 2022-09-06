ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Topeka temporarily repeals residency requirement it's had since the early 1980s. Here's why.

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

Topeka's city government is rescinding, at least for the next five years, the residency requirement it's had in place since the early 1980s.

The Topeka City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday evening to approve an ordinance taking that step, which is aimed at increasing the city's pool of potential workers at a time when high-quality employees have been hard to find.

The ordinance OK'd Tuesday arranges for the repeal to expire on Dec. 31, 2027, unless the mayor and council vote to extend it beyond then.

Council members Karen Hiller, Tony Emerson, Brett Kell, Hannah Naeger, Neil Dobler, Spencer Duncan and Mike Lesser voted in favor of it.

Councilwomen Christina Valdivia-Alcala and Sylvia Ortiz dissented.

Mayor Mike Padilla didn't have a vote a vote on the ordinance, though he was able to vote on several proposed amendments to its initial version, which were made at Tuesday's meeting.

What else do the new rules say?

The city since the early 1980s has required all its employees to be "bona fide residents of Shawnee County," though it doesn't require new employees to live in Shawnee County until they've worked here six months.

The ordinance approved Tuesday requires all city employees to instead live in Kansas.

It requires the city manager to live in Topeka. It requires city department heads and Topeka Municipal Court judges to live in Shawnee County.

But it gives the city manager the right to waive the Shawnee County residency requirement for a department head's job if it remains unfilled 60 days after the vacancy is posted on the city's website.

The ordinance also allows for employees in "critical response time" positions to be required to live within a specific maximum response time distance set by the city manager.

Here's what happened the last time repealing the rule was considered

When they last considered scrapping the residency rule in May 2019, Topeka's mayor and city council deadlocked 5-5 . Six votes were required for approval, meaning the rule remained in place.

Votes in favor of repealing the rule were cast in May 2019 by council members Hiller and Lesser and then-council members Aaron Mays, Sandra Clear and Jeff Coen.

Votes to keep the residency rule were cast at that time by council members Emerson and Ortiz, then-Mayor Michelle De La Isla and then-council members Brendan Jensen and Padilla. Padilla has since been elected mayor.

Emerson voted Tuesday to instead rescind the rule under the conditions established by the ordinance the council adopted.

Mayor and council also voted to finance repairs to parking garage

The mayor and council also voted 10-0 Tuesday evening to earmark $1.2 million in parking reserve funding to be used to make repairs to the city's Townsite Parking Gage at 501 S.E. Monroe, and to have those repairs made as soon as possible.

The Townsite garage was built in 1972, according to a document in Tuesday's council agenda packet.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

KSNT News

KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
MANHATTAN, KS
