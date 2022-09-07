Read full article on original website
2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022
Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
Chris Jones’ 7-word take on a promising Chiefs rookie will excite Kansas City fans
Multiple rookies on the Kansas City Chiefs roster made the most out of their snaps played in training camp and also in the preseason, including George Karlaftis. After a three-season run at Purdue, Karlaftis wound up being selected by the Chiefs in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He then went on to […] The post Chris Jones’ 7-word take on a promising Chiefs rookie will excite Kansas City fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins
During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
