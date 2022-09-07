Read full article on original website
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash
The CHP is investigating a crash along southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road that has forced a full closure of that part of the highway. The post Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Salinas Fire battling house fire at Saint George Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Road. There is currently no word on damage to the home. Salinas Fire and PG&E are currently at the scene, according to our reporter. This is a developing story. The post Salinas Fire battling house fire at Saint George Road appeared first on KION546.
Deer fawn season returns to Monterey, city warns drivers
MONTEREY, Calif. — Cute baby fawns are beginning to wander the streets of Monterey, and the city is asking the public to be careful and aware while driving. The city is telling drivers to be especially cautious between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. when deer are more active.
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
Home total loss after fire on Saint George Drive, at least three displaced
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Drive. The roof of the home has collapsed and firefighters say the house is a total loss. At least three people were living in the home and have been displaced. There were no reported The post Home total loss after fire on Saint George Drive, at least three displaced appeared first on KION546.
Progress of Golden Hill Roundabout Seen from Aerial Photo
PASO ROBLES — Progress is being made on the Golden Hill and Union Road roundabout as the City of Paso Robles released aerial view photos of the site this week. The roundabout was proposed and authorized by the City Council in 2011 with the adoption of the City’s Circulation Element. Preliminary work, which did not require road closures, of the site began in 2021. Construction broke ground for the roundabout in August of this year, resulting in the closure of the intersection.
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
Highway 101 near Hollister buckles in heat, forcing closure
A stretch of highway 101 near Hollister was damaged in the heat Tuesday. Officials said it was so hot, the asphalt lifted and caused a traffic hazard. The highway was shut down more than six hours while repairs were made.
UPDATE: Road reopens following car crash in Atascadero
The area near Capistrano Avenue and Lewis Avenue in Atascadero is closed due to a traffic collision, police said Thursday morning.
Festa Italia returns to Monterey with 3 days of events
MONTEREY, Calif. — The 89th Festa Italia is coming to Monterey for three days of celebrations at the Custom House Plaza in Monterey. Starting Sept. 9 the event is put on by the nonprofit Festa Italia Foundations to celebrate Monterey's Italian heritage and cultural traditions. An opening ceremony and...
Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
Legendary Moss Landing restaurant closes
MOSS LANDING — A long line of hungry customers stretched out the door of Phil’s Fish Market and Eatery in Moss Landing Monday, the last day of the popular restaurant. For 22 years the business has seen a steady flow of customers, many repeats, at the Sandholdt Road location, sandwiched between the Pacific and the Moss Landing Harbor. The chief reason for the closure is simple, said owner Phil DiGirolamo: the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. In the works now for MBARI is to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research center in its place.
The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes -- or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?
Much like Dorothy opening the door of her tornado-blown house and stepping into the unfamiliar landscape of Oz, when it comes to housing in California, we’re not in Kansas anymore. Californians, whether they’ve caught on to it or not, are leaving the old ways of planning for more homes...
Central Coast community mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II
SALINAS, Calif. — For many on the Central Coast, Queen Elizabeth’s death is a moment of profound sadness. Community members came together on Thursday, seeking comfort from each other following the news of her majesty’s passing. “My family and I, we are deeply saddened by her loss....
Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) In the city of Seaside, there's a string of homicides interwoven, cold cases stemming from a violent chapter in the city's history. Victims like Antwan Tinsley had some affiliation with the gangs at the time, which was hard to escape in the 1990s in Seaside for some youth. Still, the young man The post Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville homicide victim was striving to ‘clean up’ life, mother says
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in downtown was working to turn his life around, his mother said. On Wednesday, at a large makeshift altar at the site of where her son died, Roxanne Ortiz said Adrian Ayala, 19, was one of her two sons.
Private contractor details findings of 2021 dig at Ruben Flores' home
Paul and Ruben Flores were back in a Salinas courtroom Thursday for the ongoing Kristin Smart murder trial.
Woman Dead after Pedestrian Accident on Graf Road [Hollister, CA]
70-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on San Juan Hollister Road. The fatal incident occurred on September 5th, at around 7:55 p.m., near the intersection of San Juan Hollister and Graf Road. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck the 70-year-old woman who was walking in the...
