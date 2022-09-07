MOSS LANDING — A long line of hungry customers stretched out the door of Phil’s Fish Market and Eatery in Moss Landing Monday, the last day of the popular restaurant. For 22 years the business has seen a steady flow of customers, many repeats, at the Sandholdt Road location, sandwiched between the Pacific and the Moss Landing Harbor. The chief reason for the closure is simple, said owner Phil DiGirolamo: the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. In the works now for MBARI is to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research center in its place.

MOSS LANDING, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO