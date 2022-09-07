Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School lifted
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
It's almost leaf peeping season — but when will Utah's fall colors arrive?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now in meteorological fall despite what your thermometer said throughout the first week of September. That means the leaf peeping season is just around the corner. It's an especially wonderful time to venture out into Utah's wilderness to see its foothills, mountains and valleys covered in a mixture of yellows, oranges and reds.
Smoky skies could be persistent problem in Utah this fall
SALT LAKE CITY — Most of Utah hasn’t had a lot of bad air quality from wildfire smoke this summer, especially compared to last year. But wildfires burning to the north and west of Utah are now pumping in a lot of smoky air. Unfortunately, we could be in for several smoky periods over the next few weeks.
Cooler temperatures moving into Utah along with smokey skies
SALT LAKE CITY — The heatwave that brought record-setting temperatures all across Utah is finally gone. The trade-off is parts of Utah will see smokey skies. KSL meteorologist Matt Jonson said, “The cooler air is here! Along with it came the wildfire smoke, courtesy to the fires to our north. Wildfire smoke will vary in thickness but should stick around through early next week.”
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
20 designs emerge as semifinalists in community effort to create new Utah flag
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A community effort to create a new state flag representing Utah today while honoring the state’s history has produced 20 options for Utahns to consider. The More Than a Flag Project reviewed more than 7,000 flag ideas —...
New nationwide 988 suicide and crisis hotline sees success in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Since 988 launched nationwide in July, the suicide and crisis lifeline has seen an increase in calls in Utah. Rachel Lucynski, director of community crisis services with Huntsman Mental Health Institute, said they have seen a 35% increase from August 2021 to 2022 in calls to 988 versus the old 10-digit number.
Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat
Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season — but they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.
Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
No. 13 Utah routs overmatched Southern Utah 73-7
Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half, Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns and No. 13 Utah routed Southern Utah 73-7 on Saturday.
Brutal 'heat dome' caused record-breaking temperatures across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There has been a significant late-summer heat wave in Utah and the entire western US. In Salt Lake City, nine out of the last ten days have been in the triple digits. Salt Lake City was not anticipated to reach 100 degrees or higher...
Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues
As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes
SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
‘We miss her’: Annual Out of the Darkness Walk helps raise awareness of suicide
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thousands of supporters and nearly $250,000 raised — all for the fight against suicide at the annual Out of the Darkness Walk in West Jordan Saturday morning. And while those are certainly big numbers, for many, the number on their minds is just one.
Trauma surgeon gives sobering perspective as Utah wraps up its 100 Deadliest Days
MURRAY, Utah — At Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Dr. David Morris is always preparing for the next patient to enter the emergency room doors. “Our job is to find out what is wrong as quickly as possible, and that’s not a super pleasant process,” said Morris, who is also the medical director for general surgery at the hospital.
After failed teacher transparency bills, Utah’s state school board updates classroom material policy
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that parents can have more say in what their children learn and what textbooks they use, under a change approved Thursday by state Board of Education members. School districts and charter schools must now make the process of selecting specific books and videos, and the...
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
