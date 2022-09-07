ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

ABC4

UPDATE: Lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School lifted

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

It's almost leaf peeping season — but when will Utah's fall colors arrive?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now in meteorological fall despite what your thermometer said throughout the first week of September. That means the leaf peeping season is just around the corner. It's an especially wonderful time to venture out into Utah's wilderness to see its foothills, mountains and valleys covered in a mixture of yellows, oranges and reds.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Smoky skies could be persistent problem in Utah this fall

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of Utah hasn’t had a lot of bad air quality from wildfire smoke this summer, especially compared to last year. But wildfires burning to the north and west of Utah are now pumping in a lot of smoky air. Unfortunately, we could be in for several smoky periods over the next few weeks.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Cooler temperatures moving into Utah along with smokey skies

SALT LAKE CITY — The heatwave that brought record-setting temperatures all across Utah is finally gone. The trade-off is parts of Utah will see smokey skies. KSL meteorologist Matt Jonson said, “The cooler air is here! Along with it came the wildfire smoke, courtesy to the fires to our north. Wildfire smoke will vary in thickness but should stick around through early next week.”
UTAH STATE
Utah Education
KSLTV

New nationwide 988 suicide and crisis hotline sees success in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Since 988 launched nationwide in July, the suicide and crisis lifeline has seen an increase in calls in Utah. Rachel Lucynski, director of community crisis services with Huntsman Mental Health Institute, said they have seen a 35% increase from August 2021 to 2022 in calls to 988 versus the old 10-digit number.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Jessica Allen
KUTV

Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues

As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
IDAHO STATE
Gephardt Daily

State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes

SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Trauma surgeon gives sobering perspective as Utah wraps up its 100 Deadliest Days

MURRAY, Utah — At Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Dr. David Morris is always preparing for the next patient to enter the emergency room doors. “Our job is to find out what is wrong as quickly as possible, and that’s not a super pleasant process,” said Morris, who is also the medical director for general surgery at the hospital.
UTAH STATE

